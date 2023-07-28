From climbing utility poles to smoking brisket — Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews gave their all, topping the leaderboard in several events at the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo, held July 15 in Seguin.

This year’s overall apprentice winner for the state was PEC Apprentice Blaine Preuit who works in the Liberty Hill district. Blaine also placed first on the written test and in the hurtman rescue —competing against apprentices from across Texas.

The PEC Lineman’s Rodeo team took home 29 awards in total with first place in 11 events, including Overall Journeyman and Apprentice, as well as in the Cooperative category. For PEC, this year’s event was one of the most successful on record.

“We’re committed fostering a culture of safety and excellence at PEC, and this competition clearly demonstrates the dedication that our lineworkers show each day to serve our membership,” said Eddie Dauterive, PEC chief operations officer. “We’re incredibly proud of our rodeo team and grateful for their efforts, both here at the Texas rodeo and in the field.”

Dauterive also credited the PEC Board of Directors for their support of important programs that help train lineworkers and keep them safe. The Board played an instrumental role in creating PEC’s Safety and Technical Training Center in Marble Falls, which provides the co-op’s lineworkers top industry training right here in Central Texas. Skills tested in rodeo competitions are the same skills performed in the field and practice helps ensure PEC members receive the best possible service and reliability.

PEC’s rodeo team is now focused on taking their skills to the national level, as they prepare to compete against the best in the world at the International Lineman’s Rodeo, October 11-14 in Overland Park, KS.

Team PEC’s results from the 2023 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo are listed below. A complete list of results from the statewide competition is available at tlra.org/results.

Journeyman:

Hurtman Rescue:

First Place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean.

Pole Climb:

Second Place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan.

Obstacle Pole:

First Place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan.

Transformer Change-out:

First Place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean.

Overall:

First Place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean.

Second Place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan.

Cooperative:

First Place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Jason Dean.

Second Place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, and Thomas Logan.

Third Place: Tyler Horn, Justin Ferry, and Marshall Verette.

Apprentice:

Written Test:

First Place: Blaine Preuit

Third Place: Zack Gough

Fourth Place: Daniel Wilson

Hurtman Rescue:

First Place: Blaine Preuit

Third Place: Zack Gough

Pole Climb:

Second Place: Chayton Boyd

Fourth Place: Matt Romero

Insulator Change:

Second Place: Zachary McFee

Transformer Bank Wire-up:

First Place: Matt Mabry

Second Place: Colton Harris

Third Place: Chayton Boyd

Fourth Place: Zachary McFee

Fifth Place: Zack Gough

Overall Apprentice:

First Place: Blaine Preuit

Second Place: Zack Gough

Third Place: Daniel Wilson

Barbecue:

First Place (Overall): Daniel Friesenhahn, Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard.

First Place: (Brisket):Daniel Friesenhahn, Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard.

Third Place (Ribs): Daniel Friesenhahn, Clinton Ullmann, and JR Lombard.

Youth Obstacle Course (Ages 8-11):

Third Place: Lane Hernandez, son of PEC Journeyworker David Hernandez.

More information is available at pec.coop.