Though it’s been open since summer 2022, the Liberty Hill McDonald’s is finally celebrating its grand opening with specials and fun for the community June 5-11.

Franchise Owner Marty Washington, who also owns McDonald’s stores in Austin, Cedar Park, Georgetown and Leander, said technology-related issues are what prevented his store from celebrating its grand opening when it first opened. Now that those issues have been resolved, he said he’s looking forward to offering the community of Liberty Hill a great week of service.

“Opening a McDonald’s in Liberty Hill gave us the opportunity to extend our reach from the Leander location,” Washington said. “Many customers that would come there live in Liberty Hill, and many of the employees there lived in Liberty Hill. McDonald’s corporate decides what locations will be opened and when and where, but a franchisee has to be selected to run the store. I was fortunate that our organization was selected.”

Washington opened his first McDonald’s store in September 2000. The Liberty Hill McDonald’s is his sixth store. He said people might be surprised to learn that all of the Greater Austin area stores are locally owned.

“We are all locally owned,” Washington said. “There are no corporate-owned stores in the Austin area. It’s all people like me just trying to help out and run a successful small business.”

Before he got into the McDonald’s business, Washington spent the bulk of his career working as an engineer for companies like Babcock & Wilcox and IBM. Before that, he attended college at the University of Michigan, where he earned a degree in industrial engineering and played football.

“When I retired from my career, I wanted to get into something where I could help young men and women get employed,” Washington said. “My wife was working for McDonald’s at the time, so I entered into the franchisee applicant program. It was basically an unpaid training program where you learn everything from the ground up. That was when we lived in Illinois. We moved to Texas in 2000 and I was fortunate enough to be awarded my first franchise opportunity in Cedar Park.”

The Liberty Hill McDonald’s currently has 67 employees, Washington said, adding that retention has been good.

“We pay fairly, and we treat people right,” he added. “We view McDonald’s as a great first job. You would be surprised how many people have at one time or another worked for McDonald’s, including a lot of celebrities and athletes.”

He said for him, it’s rewarding to watch his employees grow in their careers and be able to buy a car or a house or send their child to college.

“People who come to work here really only need one skill, and that’s to be able to work hard,” he said. “If they have the character traits of honesty and integrity, they can start from the bottom and work their way up to buying a home or owning property. That’s the American dream.”

As a franchise owner for more than two decades, Washington has discovered all of McDonald’s best kept secrets, which he says people should know more about.

“We have the finest and best tasting hot chocolate on the planet, but I like to say it’s in the witness protection program because nobody knows about it,” he said. “We also have the best orange juice, coffee and smoothies. We need to get the message out that we have really good beverages.”

When it comes to food, Washington’s guilty pleasure is the double quarter pounder with cheese, with the addition of bacon and extra pickles and mustard. For breakfast, he’s a fan of the sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle.

Washington said having ample technology at McDonald’s is a big deal because of the multiple options customers have when it comes to ordering. Not only can they order from the counter or the drive-thru, but also through the McDonald’s app, a kiosk and McDelivery, which is delivered via Door Dash.

“That’s why technology has been so critical,” he added. “You could have seven or more orders coming in at the exact same time. The people of Liberty Hill have embraced this location and have been patient with our growing pains to meet the McDonald’s standard. We really hope to earn the trust of those we lost in the first few months when we were having technology issues.”

The ribbon cutting for the Liberty Hill McDonald’s will take place Tuesday, June 6 at 3 p.m. For more information on the daily specials, see page 4 of the June 2023 Liberty Hill Independent Monthly by lhindependent - Issuu.