A self-described small-town person, Danyel Cake was excited to find a building downtown to be home to her retail clothing business Liberty Hill Outfitters.

“For the longest time, I didn't look at this building because they were advertising it for both spaces. And the rent was just not going to work. So I was looking all over town, and then one day I just was like, I'm going to call them and see if they'd be willing to split the building. And they were. I was like, Oh my gosh, like, I can't believe we get to be in downtown Liberty Hill, you know, I know, our downtown's, not that big, but it's so cute, and people love it,” said Cake.

Cake's store offers outdoor apparel with a large men’s section. Half the store is men’s, the other half is women’s, and she carries a small children’s section in the front corner.

Cake loves Liberty Hill. Before discovering it, she and her family lived all around north Austin.

“We had been in Georgetown for like three years. And then we lived in Round Rock for like two and a half years, and we lived in Leander for like, four years. So, we were really familiar with the North Austin area,” says Cake. “It's such a desirable place to live. So I'm super excited that I get to be here.”

Liberty Hill Outfitters sells clothing, primarily, but will evolve with time.

“It's going to be primarily clothing and accessories retail,” said Cake. “For men, I got a couple of button-downs, and some really cool belts picked out. For the ladies, I have some dresses, but a lot of our stuff too will be a little more outdoorsy with like the sun shirts and quick-dry type materials. So they’re for things like, if you're mowing grass or you’re on the boat, you know, just more for outdoor.”

Cake hopes to bring quality and unique items from small brands selling original designs. With a focus on quality, items range from $20 to $90, depending on the product. She collects her inventory from a website that offers wholesale products from the convenience of the internet.

“You know how people go to market, like stores, for inventory? I found an online version, like a marketplace, where a lot of those same brands sell, so I don't have to travel,” says Cake. “I've been really happy with it. And actually, there’s a few international stores I've ordered a couple of things from like Spain.”

Her inspiration for the store came on suddenly during a family trip.

“It was around Christmas time, and we took a vacation. There was a store of some kind, and the name came to me like, oh, Liberty Hill Outfitters, and I was like, oh, people would just love that. Everybody here is so proud to be in Liberty Hill. It’s just kind of like a small-town pride thing,” said Cake. “There are so many great boutiques around here, and I love them, and I was thinking like, what if we had a little bit more of a masculine twist.”

Find Liberty Hill Outfitters at 923 Loop 332, Liberty Hill. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.