The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 614 incidents resulting in 16 cases, 45 citations, 52 warnings and two arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 2/28/22, at approximately 8:01 AM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for an animal complaint.

On 2/28/22, at approximately 1:16 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 2/28/22, at approximately 1:51 PM, officers responded to CR 214 for a found person.

On 2/28/22, at approximately 4:52PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/28/22, at approximately 7:36 PM, officers responded to Chaparral Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/28/22, at approximately 7:44 PM, officers responded to Presidential Pass for a welfare check.

On 3/1/22, at approximately 7:56 AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 3/1/22, at approximately 8:37 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/1/22, at approximately 11:33 AM, officers responded to Loop 332 to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 3/1/22, at approximately 5:50 PM, officers responded to the intersection of RM 1869 and Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/1/22, at approximately 7:17 PM, officers responded to CR 200 for a burglary complaint.

On 3/1/22, at approximately 11:07 PM, officers cited a driver for an open container violation as the result of a traffic stop on Carl Shipp Dr.

On 3/2/22, at approximately 6:34 AM, officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and CR 200 for an injured stray animal.

On 3/2/22, at approximately 11:21 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of WSH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/2/22, at approximately 1:35 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 3/2/22, at approximately 9:16 PM, officers responding to the 19000 block of Ronald Reagan to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/3/22, at approximately 8:21AM, officers responded to Munro St. for a family issue.

On 3/3/22, at approximately 1:26 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a fraud complaint.

On 3/3/22, at approximately 2:27 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a family issue.

On 3/3/22, at approximately 5:46 PM, officers responded to Munro St. for verbal disturbance.

On 3/3/22, at approximately 6:41 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a verbal disturbance.

On 3/3/22, at approximately 8:38 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/4/22, at approximately 7:47 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 3/4/22, at approximately 8:07 AM, officers responded to Pioneering Loop for an animal complaint.

On 3/4/22, at approximately 11:47 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a citizens assist.

On 3/4/22, at approximately 6:19 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a suspicious person call.

On 3/4/22, at approximately 10:31 PM, officers responded to Star Spangled Dr. for suspicious activity.

On 3/5/22, at approximately 9:31 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/5/22, at approximately 1:20 PM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a disturbance.

On 3/5/22, at approximately 7:26 PM, officers responded to the14000 block of W SH 20 for a theft complaint.

On 3/5/22, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers responded to the13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance that resulted in the arrest of a male adult, and a female adult for public intoxication.

On 3/6/22, at approximately 2:22 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic stop to assist the Cedar Park Police Department.

On 3/6/22, at approximately 9:16 AM, officers responded to Carl Shipp Drive for a well being check.

On 2/6/22, at approximately 2:03 PM, officers responded to Continental Dr. for an animal complaint.

One 3/6/22, at approximately 5:24 PM, officers responded to Cr 214 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/6/22, at approximately 7:70 PM, officers responded to the 200 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.