The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 421 incidents resulting in four cases, 19 citations, 12 warnings and no arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 7/4/22, at approximately 7:28 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for a suspicious person.

On 7/4/22, at approximately 9:21 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/4/22, at approximately 2:50 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/4/22, at approximately 7:31 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 for an alarm call.

On 7/4/22, at approximately 10:00PM, officers responded to Liberty Parke for multiple ordinance violations.

On 7/5/22, at approximately 1:24 AM, officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 7/5/22, at approximately 11:28 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/5/22, at approximately 3:23 PM, officers responded to Mount Vernon Way for an agency assist.

On 7/5/22, at approximately 8:05 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 for an alarm call.

On 7/5/22, at approximately 9:02 PM, officers responded to Longmount Cove for suspicious activity.

On 7/6/22, at approximately 5:18 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for loose livestock.

On 7/6/22, at approximately 7:47 AM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for an accident.

On 7/6/22, at approximately 1:24 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a trespassing complaint.

On 7/6/22, at approximately 3:10 PM, officers responded to Trellis Blvd for a fraud complaint.

On 7/6/22, at approximately 6:32 PM, officers responding to the 14000 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/6/22, at approximately 10:21 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 7/7/22, at approximately 7:32 AM, officers responded to Mourning Dove, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/7/22, at approximately 12:22 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/7/22, at approximately 1:56 PM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a traffic hazard.

On 7/7/22, at approximately 5:31 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 7/7/22, at approximately 6:16 PM, officers responded to Declaration Ln. for a family issue.

On 7/8/22, at approximately 6:06 AM, officers responded to Larkspur Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/8/22, at approximately 12:10 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/8/22, at approximately 7:25 PM officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/8/22, at approximately 7:58 PM, officers responded to Leander Dr., to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/8/22, at approximately 9:14 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 7/9/22, at approximately 12:07 AM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a disturbance.

On 7/9/22, at approximately 4:36 AM, officers responded to Continental Ave for an accident.

On 7/9/22, at approximately 6:39 AM, officers responded to La Dera Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/9/22, at approximately 1:54 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a mental health issue.

On 7/9/22, at approximately 8:19 PM, officers responded to Blue Sage Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/9/22, at approximately 9:31 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/10/22, at approximately 9:58 AM, officers responded to Carl Shipp Dr. for suspicious activity.

One 7/10/22, at approximately 4:21 PM, K9 officers responded to Artesian Springs Crossing to assist the Leander Police Department.

On 7/10/22, at approximately 9:11 PM, officers responded to Skycroft Circle for suspicious activity.

One 7/10/22, at approximately 10:05 PM, officers responded to Cannon Way for suspicious activity.