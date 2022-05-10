The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 602 incidents resulting in 13 cases, 18 citations, 26 warnings and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights

On 5/2/22, at approximately 7:48 AM, officers responded to Independence Dr. for a wildlife complaint.

On 5/2/22, at approximately 10:49 AM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for suspicious activity.

On 5/2/22, at approximately 1:23 PM, officers responded to We The People Pass for suspicious activity.

On 5/2/22, at approximately 4:54 PM, officers responded to Tambra Lea Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/2/22, at approximately 8:30 PM, officers responded to Jase Reid Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

On 5/3/22, at approximately 7:16 AM, officers responded to Loop 332 for school zone enforcement.

On 5/3/22, at approximately 2:20 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a suspicious incident.

On 5/3/22, at approximately 4:08 PM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for a fraud complaint.

On 5/3/22, at approximately 4:12 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/3/22, at approximately 5:14 PM, officers responded to Sally Way to follow up on an earlier incident.

On 5/4/22, at approximately 12:45 AM, officers responded to Indian Oaks to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

On 5/4/22, at approximately 10:43 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a fraud complaint.

On 5/4/22, at approximately 1:31 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 20 for a burglary complaint.

On 5/4/22, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a follow up on the earlier fraud complaint.

On 5/4/22, at approximately 5:04 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for community engagement.

On 5/4/22, at approximately 10:00 PM, officers responding to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for suspicious activity.

On 5/5/22, at approximately 2:23 AM, officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/5/22, at approximately 9:18 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln for a found person.

On 5/5/22, at approximately 9:20 AM, officers responded to the 17000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/5/22, at approximately 4:45 PM, officers responded to Bronco Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

On 5/5/22, at approximately 6:25 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a harassment complaint.

On 5/6/22, at approximately 1:13 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/6/22, at approximately 5:19 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/6/22, at approximately 11:49 AM, officers responded to 2000 block of RM 1869 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/6/22, at approximately 1:23 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/6/22, at approximately 9:33 PM, officers responded to Liberty Place Cove for a 911 silent call.

On 5/6/22, at approximately 11:25 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/7/22, at approximately 9:59 AM, officers responded to Cerro Picacho Trail to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/7/22, at approximately 11:15AM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for a family issue.

On 5/7/22, at approximately 2:27 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/7/22, at approximately 3:39 PM, officers responded to Flexus Ln. for a 911 silent call.

On 5/7/22, at approximately 8:22 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/7/22, at approximately 11:38 PM, officers responded to the intersection od CR 200 and CR 201 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/8/22, at approximately 12:23 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/8/22, at approximately 8:41 AM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 5/8/22, at approximately 4:49 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

One 5/8/22, at approximately 8:15 PM, officers arrested a male adult for driving while intoxicated, as the result of a traffic stop.

On 5/8/22, at approximately 9:57 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows for a disturbance.