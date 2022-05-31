The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 539 incidents resulting in eight cases, 25 citations, 23 warnings and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights:

On 5/23/22, at approximately 2:10 PM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for loose livestock.

On 5/23/22, at approximately 3:51 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/23/22, at approximately 4:55 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/23/22, at approximately 9:07 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 5/24/22, at approximately 3:25 AM, officers responded to CR 266 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/24/22, at approximately 11:37AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for suspicious activity.

On 5/24/22, at approximately 12:46 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an animal complaint.

On 5/24/22, at approximately 6:38 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 5/24/22, at approximately 10:56 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/25/22, at approximately 5:30 AM, officers responded to Purple Martin to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/25/22, at approximately 8:04 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/25/22, at approximately 8:36 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 20 for an accident.

On 5/25/22, at approximately 10:13 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 5/25/22, at approximately 7:32 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen’s assist.

On 5/25/22, at approximately 11:00 PM, officers responding to Prospector St. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/25/22, at approximately 11:07 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/26/22, at approximately 6:24 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/26/22, at approximately 9:42 AM, officers responded to Rock Ridge Trail to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/26/22, at approximately 12:12 PM, officers responded to Grand Oaks Circle for a road rage complaint resulting in the arrest of a male adult for criminal mischief.

On 5/26/22, at approximately 3:13 PM, officers responded to Snyder’s Trail to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/EMS.

On 5/26/22, at approximately 9:53 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/EMS.

On 5/27/22, at approximately 12:43 AM, officers responded to Shawii Pass for a theft complaint.

On 5/27/22, at approximately 7:42 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for follow up on theft complaint.

On 5/27/22, at approximately 11:48 AM, officers responded to Carson Ave to assist the Leander Police Department.

On 5/27/22, at approximately 4:17 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/27/22, at approximately 9:08 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/28/22, at approximately 3:21 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 5/28/22, at approximately 1:05 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave. for an alarm call.

On 5/28/22, at approximately 3:18 PM, officers responded to CR 200 for a welfare concern.

On 5/28/22, at approximately 8:19 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/29/22, at approximately 10:36 AM, officers responded to Seward Junction Loop for a traffic hazard.

On 5/29/22, at approximately 11:45 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 5/29/22, at approximately 1:01 PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

One 5/29/22, at approximately 2:33 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a theft complaint.

On 5/29/22, at approximately 3:27 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a mental health issue.