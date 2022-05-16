The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 653 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 61 citations, 74 warnings and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights:

On 5/9/22, at approximately 6:53 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/9/22, at approximately 11:19 AM, officers responded to Forrest St. to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 5/9/22, at approximately 3:18 PM, officers responded to Walkup Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/9/22, at approximately 7:35 PM, officers arrested a female adult with outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop on Loop 332.

On 5/9/22, at approximately 10:45 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/10/22, at approximately 8:11 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/10/22, at approximately 8:13 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for a burglary complaint.

On 5/10/22, at approximately 9:31 AM, officers responded to Baker Lane in Leander to assist the Leander Police Department in a search for an individual.

On 5/10/22, at approximately 6:27 PM, officers responded to Eagle Owl Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/10/22, at approximately 10:45 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 5/11/22, at approximately 7:00 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/11/22, at approximately 9:14 AM, officers cited a driver for a fictious plate as the result of a traffic stop on the 15000 block of W SH 29.

On 5/11/22, at approximately 10:17 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 20 for a fraud complaint.

On 5/11/22, at approximately 3:20 PM, officers responded to Liberty Place for a stray animal complaint.

On 5/11/22, at approximately 4:58 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 5/11/22, at approximately 6:47 PM, officers responding to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a welfare concern.

On 5/12/22, at approximately 9:10 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 5/12/22, at approximately 10:48 AM, officers responded to Independence Ave to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/12/22, at approximately 3:56 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/12/22, at approximately 6:19 PM, officers responded to Ancellotta Way for suspicious activity.

On 5/12/22, at approximately 11:29 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a disturbance.

On 5/13/22, at approximately 2:12 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/13/22, at approximately 7:49 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/13/22, at approximately 12:44 PM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a stray animal complaint.

On 5/13/22, at approximately 5:06 PM, officers responded to Hummingbird Ln. for suspicious activity.

On 5/13/22, at approximately 11:13 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/13/22, at approximately 11:25 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/14/22, at approximately 1:10 AM, officers responded to Snyder’s Trail for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 5/14/22, at approximately 3:01 AM, officers responded to Aven Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/14/22, at approximately 12:05 PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of RM 1869 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/14/22, at approximately 6:43 PM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Ridge for a disturbance.

On 5/14/22, at approximately 8:07 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/14/22, at approximately 10:53 PM, officers responded to the 3000 bock of RM 1869 for a welfare concern.

On 5/15/22, at approximately 1:22 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/15/22, at approximately 4:17 AM, officers responded to South San Gabriel Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/15/22, at approximately 8:03 AM, officers responded to Norcia Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

One 5/15/22, at approximately 5:52 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 5/15/22, at approximately 7:44 PM, officers responded to the 900 block of US 183 and CR 213 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.