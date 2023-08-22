The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (578) incidents resulting in (9) cases, (8) citations, (29) warnings and (1) arrest.

Weekly Highlights

On 8/14/23, at approximately 8:09 AM, officers responded to the 600 block of Loop 332 for a wildlife concern.

On 8/14/23, at approximately 10:13 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/14/23, at approximately 11:35 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/14/23, at approximately 4:05 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/14/23, at approximately 8:38 PM officers responded to the 100 block of Loop 332 for a welfare concern.

On 8/15/23, at approximately 8:43 AM, officers responded to Brady Creek Way for a suspicious person.

On 8/15/23, at approximately 10:04 AM, officers responded to Stubblefield Ln. for a disturbance.

On 8/15/23, at approximately 2:44 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 8/15/23, at approximately 7:01 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/15/23, at approximately 11:20 PM, officers responded to Forrest St. for a suspicious incident.

On 8/16/23, at approximately 7:58 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/16/23, at approximately 10:08 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious incident.

On 8/16/23, at approximately 2:48 PM, officers responded to Stamp Iron Ave for suspicious activity.

On 8/16/23, at approximately 7:37 PM, officers responded to Stonewall and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/16/23, at approximately 8:57 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/17/23, at approximately 7:56 AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Loop 332 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/17/23, at approximately 10:36 AM, officers responded to Trellis Blvd, for an accident.

On 8/17/23, at approximately 3:37 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/17/23, at approximately 6:58 PM, officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/17/23, at approximately 9:01 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/18/23, at approximately 7:21 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/18/23, at approximately 8:15 AM, officers responded to Pioneering Loop for a 911 hang up call.

On 8/18/23, at approximately 1:13 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/18/23, at approximately 1:35 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/18/23, at approximately 2:13 PM officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/18/23, at approximately 7:10 PM, officers responded to the 20000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/18/23, at approximately 10:31 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/19/23, at approximately 12:17 AM, officers responded to Prosecco Path for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for assault family violence.

On 8/19/23, at approximately 1:20 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 8/19/23, at approximately 3:00 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 8/19/23, at approximately 5:01 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/19/23, at approximately 8:15 PM, officers responded to Waterford Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/20/23, at approximately 11:15 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 8/20/23, at approximately 12:22 PM, officers responded to the 20000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/20/23, at approximately 7:38 PM, officers responded to Double Mountain Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/20/23, at approximately 8:04 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for a disturbance.