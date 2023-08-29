The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (579) incidents resulting in (11) cases, (6) citations, (27) warnings and (3) arrests.

Weekly Highlights

On 8/21/23, at approximately 10:34 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 8/21/23, at approximately 2:05 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a trespassing complaint.

On 8/21/23, at approximately 5:00 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/21/23, at approximately 7:54 PM, officers responded to Remuda Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/21/23, at approximately 10:43 PM officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 8/22/23, at approximately 12:11 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a trespasser, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for criminal trespass.

On 8/22/23, at approximately 8:41 AM, officers responded to Star Spangled Dr. for harassment concern.

On 8/22/23, at approximately 2:50 PM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Loop 332 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/22/23, at approximately 6:51 PM, officers responded to Croghan St. for suspicious activity.

On 8/22/23, at approximately 9:31 PM, officers responded to Croghan St. for a disturbance.

On 8/23/23, at approximately 7:32 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/23/23, at approximately 9:58 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/23/23, at approximately 12:32 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/23/23, at approximately 2:29 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/23/23, at approximately 11:52 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/24/23, at approximately 11:47 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/24/23, at approximately 3:31 PM, officers responded to Stonewall Pkwy to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 8/24/23, at approximately 5:15 PM, officers responded to Purple Sandpiper Ln. for a 911 hang up call.

On 8/24/23, at approximately 6:54 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 8/24/23, at approximately 9:06 PM, officers responded to High Plains Pass to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/25/23, at approximately 11:36 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 8/25/23, at approximately 8:08 AM, officers responded to the 5000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/25/23, at approximately 10:12 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a suspicious incident.

On 8/25/23, at approximately 4:21 PM, officers responded to the intersection for US 183 and W SH 20 for suspicious activity.

On 8/25/23, at approximately 7:11 PM officers responded to Constitution St. for a disturbance.

On 8/25/23, at approximately 9:17 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/25/23, at approximately 10:53 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 8/26/23, at approximately 8:13 AM, officers arrested a female adult with an outstanding warrant, as the result of a traffic stop on Liberty Way.

On 8/26/23, at approximately 1:22 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/26/23, at approximately 6:19 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for harassment concern.

On 8/26/23, at approximately 10:26 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/26/23, at approximately 11:22 PM, officers responded to Chestnut Colt to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/27/23, at approximately 3:42 PM, officers responded to Forrest St for a disturbance.

On 8/27/23, at approximately 6:04 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/27/23, at approximately 8:36 PM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Rd. for a disturbance.

On 8/27/23, at approximately 10:00 PM, officers arrested a male adult for driving while intoxicated, as the result of a traffic stop on Sanderling Ave.