The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (619) incidents resulting in (9) cases, (34) citations, (57) warnings and (1) arrest.

Weekly Highlights

On 8/28/23, at approximately 7:15 AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Loop 332 for school zone enforcement.

On 8/28/23, at approximately 2:25 PM, officers responded to Larkspur Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/28/23, at approximately 4:46 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 8/28/23, at approximately 7:17 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for follow up.

On 8/28/23, at approximately 9:38 PM officers responded to Longmount Cove for a suspicious vehicle.

On 8/29/23, at approximately 8:35 AM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows for a traffic hazard.

On 8/29/23, at approximately 10:04 AM, officers responded to US 183 and Whitewing to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/29/23, at approximately 3:13 PM, officers responded to Purple Sandpiper Ln. for a theft complaint.

On 8/29/23, at approximately 7:04 PM, officers responded to Constitution St. for a disturbance.

On 8/29/23, at approximately 9:22 PM, officers responded to the 800 block of Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/30/23, at approximately 3:30 AM, officers responded to the intersection of RM 1869 and CR 282 for loose livestock.

On 8/30/23, at approximately 7:21 AM, officers responded to the 900 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 8/30/23, at approximately 12:46 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/30/23, at approximately 4:00 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/30/23, at approximately 8:20 PM, officers responded to Loriner Way for a trespassing concern.

On 8/31/23, at approximately 9:00 AM, officers responded to the 4000 block od Rm 1869 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/31/23, at approximately 1:31 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/31/23, at approximately 5:11 PM, officers responded to the intersection of RM 1869 and Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/31/23, at approximately 8:17 PM, officers responded to the Skyview Farm for suspicious activity.

On 8/31/23, at approximately 11:55 PM, officers responded to Purser St. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/1/23, at approximately 1:13 AM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for a disturbance.

On 9/1/23, at approximately 10:38 AM, officers responded to Slater Ct. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/1/23, at approximately 12:41 PM, officers responded to US 183 for an unwanted person resulting in the arrest of a male adult with an outstanding warrant.

On 9/1/23, at approximately 4:16 PM, officers responded to the intersection of Loop 332 and Myrtle Ln for an accident.

On 9/1/23, at approximately 5:00 PM officers responded to the 6000 block of RM 1869 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/1/23, at approximately 9:47 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 9/1/23, at approximately 11:18 PM, officers responded to the 17000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/2/23, at approximately 9:17 AM, officers responded to Bronco Blvd. for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/2/23, at approximately 9:35 PM, officers responded to CR 214 for a wildlife concern.

On 9/2/23, at approximately 7:36 PM, officers responded to Snyder’s Trail for a traffic hazard.

On 9/2/23, at approximately 9:44 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US183 and W SH 29 for an agency assist.

On 9/2/23, at approximately 11:37 PM, officers responded to CR 282 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/3/23, at approximately 12:50 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a wildlife concern.

On 9/3/23, at approximately 4:33 PM, officers responded to Santa Rita Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/3/23, at approximately 8:10 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 9/3/23, at approximately 11:31 PM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a disturbance.