The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (487) incidents resulting in (11) cases, (23) citations, (35) warnings and (3) arrests.

Weekly Highlights

On 8/7/23, at approximately 8:11 AM, officers responded to the 4000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/7/23, at approximately 9:54 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person.

On 8/7/23, at approximately 11:33 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/7/23, at approximately 2:45 PM, officers arrest a female adult with outstanding warrants as the result of a traffic stop on the 13000 block of W SH 29.

On 8/7/23, at approximately 10:11 PM officers responded to Pioneering Loop for an animal concern.

On 8/8/23, at approximately 1:14 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance resulting in the arrest of a male adult for public intoxication.

On 8/8/23, at approximately 5:08 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a female adult for criminal trespass.

On 8/8/23, at approximately 8:15 PM, officers responded to High plains Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/8/23, at approximately 8:27 PM, officers responded to Constitution Dr. for a disturbance.

On 8/8/23, at approximately 10:14 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a harassment concern.

On 8/9/23, at approximately 7:19 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/9/23, at approximately 11:33 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/9/23, at approximately 1:03 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for a stray animal concern.

On 8/9/23, at approximately 5:31 PM, officers responded to the 18000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/9/23, at approximately 9:07 PM, officers responded to Star Spangled Dr. for a disturbance.

On 8/10/23, at approximately 10:40 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 8/10/23, at approximately 2:56 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an agency assist.

On 8/10/23, at approximately 3:19 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/10/23, at approximately 5:11 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/10/23, at approximately 7:51 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/11/23, at approximately 5:30 AM, officers responded to Wild Spur for a suspicious vehicle.

On 8/11/23, at approximately 8:58 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/11/23, at approximately 10:58 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 8/11/23, at approximately 2:44 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/11/23, at approximately 4:03 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/11/23, at approximately 7:11 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/11/23, at approximately 8:34 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of CR 282 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/12/23, at approximately 3:20 AM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/12/23, at approximately 11:56 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/12/23, at approximately 8:37 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of CR 201 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/12/23, at approximately 11:42 PM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for a suspicious person.

On 8/13/23, at approximately 7:49 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of Rm 1869 for a citizens assist.

On 8/13/23, at approximately 11:06 AM, officers responded to Carl Shipp Dr. fpr a trespassing complaint.

On 8/13/23, at approximately 8:26 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/13/23, at approximately 7:53 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.