The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (572) incidents resulting in (9) cases, (17) citations, (16) warnings and (2) arrests.

Weekly Highlights

On 7/10/23, at approximately 8:01 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 7/10/23, at approximately 10:26 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/10/23, at approximately 3:21 PM, officers responded to US 183 and Whitewing to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/10/23, at approximately 4:41 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/10/23, at approximately 6:15 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/10/23, at approximately 8:32 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 7/10/23, at approximately 5:11 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 7/11/23, at approximately 9:27 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/11/23, at approximately 11:39 AM, officers responded to W SH 29 and Stonewall Pkwy for an accident.

On 7/11/23, at approximately 3:57 PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of RM 1869 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/11/23, at approximately 5:02 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/11/23, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/11/23, at approximately 8:10 PM, officers responded to Bailey Lane to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 7/12/23, at approximately 8:30 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/12/23, at approximately 1:25 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious incident.

On 7/12/23, at approximately 3:14 PM, officers responded to Stubblefield Ln. for a disturbance.

On 7/12/23, at approximately 8:06 PM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a wildlife concern.

On 7/12/23, at approximately 9:42 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a suspicious person.

On 7/13/23, at approximately 1:39 AM, officers responded to Carriage Oaks Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/13/23, at approximately 8:36 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 7/13/23, at approximately 9:18 AM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/13/23, at approximately 12:55 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/13/23, at approximately 7:55 PM, officers responded to Freedom Park Ave for a harassment concern.

On 7/13/23, at approximately 9:53 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/14/23, at approximately 7:33 AM, officers responded to Red Knot Ave for a burglary complaint.

On 7/14/23, at approximately 11:27 AM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for a citizen assist.

On 7/14/23, at approximately 2:26 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/14/23, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 7/14/23, at approximately 11:14 PM officers responded to Hilltop Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/15/23, at approximately 11:49 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 7/15/23, at approximately 1:39 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/15/23, at approximately 5:05 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 7/15/23, at approximately 11:11 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for public intoxication.

On 7/16/23, at approximately 8:52 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/16/23, at approximately 2:32 PM, officers responded to Golden Eagle to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/16/23, at approximately 5:05 PM, officers responded to Kaufman Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/16/23, at approximately 6:51 PM, officers responded to Congress Way for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/16/23, at approximately 11:24 PM, officers responded to Shoecross for a disturbance resulting in the arrest of a juvenile male for assault, family violence.