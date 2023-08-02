The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (570) incidents resulting in (8) cases, (12) citations, (25) warnings and (1) arrest.

Weekly Highlights

On 7/24/23, at approximately 9:46 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare check.

On 7/24/23, at approximately 11:57 AM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/24/23, at approximately 12:21 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/24/23, at approximately 4:34 PM officers responded to Carson Ave for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/24/23, at approximately 5:34 PM, officers responded to Savannah Terrace to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/24/23, at approximately 12:03 AM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for suspicious activity.

On 7/25/23, at approximately 6:14 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/25/23, at approximately 10:01AM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/25/23, at approximately 1:41 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/25/23, at approximately 2:42 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/25/23, at approximately 11:02 PM, officers responded to Pacific Loon St. for a suspicious vehicle.

On 7/26/23, at approximately 8:32 AM, officers responded to Mallard Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/26/23, at approximately 11:43 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a mental health issue.

On 7/26/23, at approximately 1:33 PM, officers responded to the 500 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/26/23, at approximately 6:08 PM, officers responded to American Ave for a disturbance.

On 7/26/23, at approximately 11:33 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person.

On 7/27/23, at approximately 1:44 AM, officers responded to Round Valley Trail for suspicious activity.

On 7/27/23, at approximately 5:47 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 7/27/23, at approximately 10:56 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 7/27/23, at approximately 12:02 PM, officers responded to Larkspur Park Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/27/23, at approximately 5:34 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/27/23, at approximately 6:15 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/27/23, at approximately 7:35 PM, officers responded to RM 1869 and Loop 332 for an accident.

On 7/28/23, at approximately 6:53 AM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/28/23, at approximately 12:33 PM, officers responded to Purple Martin Cove to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/28/23, at approximately 2:59 PM, officers responded to Freedom Park for a disturbance.

On 7/29/23, at approximately 1:29 AM officers responded to Marblehead Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/29/23, at approximately 5:32 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for public intoxication.

On 7/29/23, at approximately 10:58 AM, officers responded to Snowy Plover to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 7/29/23, at approximately 12:48 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/29/23, at approximately 3:10 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 7/29/23, at approximately 11:15 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln for a disturbance.

On 7/30/23, at approximately 2:18 AM, officers responded to Freedom Park Ave for a disturbance.

On 7/30/23, at approximately 8:19 AM, officers responded to Prospector Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/30/23, at approximately 4:36 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a mental health issue.

On 7/30/23, at approximately 7:46 PM, officers responded to Stubblefield for a disturbance.

On 7/30/23, at approximately 10:36 PM, officers responded to Chalie Cir. for a disturbance.