The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (775) incidents resulting in (8) cases, (16) citations, (30) warnings and (1) arrest.

Weekly Highlights

On 7/3/23, at approximately 6:26 AM, officers responded to the 400 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/3/23, at approximately 12:52 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police.

On 7/3/23, at approximately 3:52 PM, officers responded to Independence Ave for an animal concern.

On 7/3/23, at approximately 4:45 PM officers responded to Shawii Pass for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/3/23, at approximately 8:30 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 7/3/23, at approximately 9:26 PM, officers responded to Capitol Hill View for firework concern.

On 7/3/23, at approximately 11:31 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/4/23, at approximately 8:31 AM, officers responded to the 400 block of US 183 for a trespassing concern.

On 7/4/23, at approximately 12:08 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows Dr. for a stray animal concern.

On 7/4/23, at approximately 1:54 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/4/23, at approximately 8:27 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 and CR 260 for an accident.

On 7/4/23, at approximately 9:45 PM- 2:15 AM, officers responded to multiple locations for fireworks concerns.

On 7/5/23, at approximately 6:48 AM, officers responded to Bryson Bend for an animal bite concern.

On 7/5/23, at approximately 10:27 AM, officers responded to Continental Ave for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 7/5/23, at approximately 3:23 PM, officers responded to Pioneering Loop for a mental health concern.

On 7/5/23, at approximately 3:56 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a mental health concern.

On 7/5/23, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers responded to the 400 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/6/23, at approximately 8:24AM, officers responded to Bronco Blvd. for a suspicious vehicle.

On 7/6/23, at approximately 11:36 AM, officers responded to Arena Dr. for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/6/23, at approximately 2:04 PM, officers responded to Windstar Dr. for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/6/23, at approximately 3:02 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of CR 256 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/6/23, at approximately 10:43 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for suspicious activity.

On 7/6/23, at approximately 10:58 PM, officers responded to Quarry Rock Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/7/23, at approximately 9:18 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/7/23, at approximately 9:54 AM, officers responded to US 183 and W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 7/7/23, at approximately 3:14 PM, officers responded to Munro St. for a suspicious vehicle.

On 7/7/23, at approximately 7:45 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/8/23, at approximately 12:01 AM officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/8/23, at approximately 9:22 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/8/23, at approximately 1:39 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/8/23, at approximately 2:59 PM, officers responded to the 200 block of CR 200 for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/8/23, at approximately 8:30 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/8/23, at approximately 9:40 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/9/23, at approximately 9:22 AM, officers responded to Skyview Farm Ln. for a trespassing concern.

On 7/9/23, at approximately 11:25 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US183 and W SH 29 for suspicious incident, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On 7/9/23, at approximately 3:36 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a previous accident.

On 7/9/23, at approximately 8:21 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.