The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (653) incidents resulting in (14) cases, (12) citations, (26) warnings and (1) arrest.

Weekly Highlights

On 7/31/23, at approximately 6:32 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/31/23, at approximately 11:31 AM, officers arrest a male adult with outstanding warrants as the result of a traffic stop on the 13000 block of W SH 29.

On 7/31/23, at approximately 12:32 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/31/23, at approximately 3:18 PM officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29, for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/31/23, at approximately 5:22 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/1/23, at approximately 8:30 AM, officers responded to the 4000 block of N US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/1/23, at approximately 8:52 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of N US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/1/23, at approximately 12:55 PM, officers responded to Sierra Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/1/23, at approximately 6:04 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Lane for a disturbance.

On 8/1/23, at approximately 7:49 PM, officers responded to LCRA Rd. for a suspicious incident.

On 8/1/23, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers responded to Hopen Cove to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/2/23, at approximately 6:57 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a 911 hang up call.

On 8/2/23, at approximately 11:06 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a harassment concern.

On 8/2/23, at approximately 1:15 PM, officers responded to Bell St. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/2/23, at approximately 5:38 PM, officers responded to Tequiliana Pass for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 8/2/23, at approximately 8:17 PM, officers responded to Marblehead Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/3/23, at approximately 1:14 AM, officers responded to Independence Ave for suspicious activity.

On 8/3/23, at approximately 10:14 AM, officers responded to Stubblefield Lane for a traffic hazard.

On 8/3/23, at approximately 11:16 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for suspicious activity.

On 8/3/23, at approximately 12:22 PM, officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/3/23, at approximately 2:17 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 8/3/23, at approximately 8:26 PM, officers responded to the 23000 block of Ronald Reagan to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/3/23, at approximately 9:15 PM, officers responded to Red Knot Ave for an alarm call.

On 8/4/23, at approximately 8:43 AM, officers responded to Seward Junction Loop for a burglary in progress.

On 8/4/23, at approximately 10:11 AM, officers responded to Cannon Way for a theft complaint.

On 8/4/23, at approximately 2:02 PM, officers responded to Jonathan Dr. for a theft complaint.

On 8/4/23, at approximately 7:07 PM officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/5/23, at approximately 7:19 AM, officers responded to Jonathan Dr. for an alarm call.

On 8/5/23, at approximately 11:15 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/5/23, at approximately 2:46 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/5/23, at approximately 8:04 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/5/23, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers responded to Stubblefield Ln for a disturbance.

On 8/6/23, at approximately 2:01 AM, officers responded to Century plant Rd. for a disturbance.

On 8/6/23, at approximately 10:03 AM, officers responded to Lambert St. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/6/23, at approximately 11:41 AM, officers responded to N US 183 and CR 258 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/6/23, at approximately 6:59 PM, officers responded to N US 183 and FM 3405 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/6/23, at approximately 9:31 PM, officers responded to Wild Spur for a suspicious vehicle.