The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (809) incidents resulting in (8) cases, (44) citations, (47) warnings and (0) arrests.

Weekly Highlights

On 6/19/23, at approximately 10:14 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/19/23, at approximately 11:29 AM, officers responded to Red Cedar Court to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 6/19/23, at approximately 1:56 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a burglary complaint.

On 6/19/23, at approximately 4:55 PM officers responded to W SH 29 and Ronald Reagan Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/19/23, at approximately 8:19 PM, officers responded to Longmount Cv. For a trespassing concern.

On 6/19/23, at approximately 8:46 PM, officers responded to Skyview Farm Ln. for a suspicious incident.

On 6/20/23, at approximately 3:25 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 6/20/23, at approximately 7:49 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/20/23, at approximately 9:19 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 6/20/23, at approximately 2:11 PM, officers responded to the 200 block of CR 279 for an animal complaint.

On 6/20/23, at approximately 8:28 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln, for an animal complaint.

On 6/21/23, at approximately 3:48 AM, officers responded to LCRA Rd for a suspicious incident.

On 6/21/23, at approximately 11:34 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 6/21/23, at approximately 1:10 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a theft complaint.

On 6/21/23, at approximately 2:45 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 6/22/23, at approximately 8:34 AM, officers responded to Becker Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/22/23, at approximately 9:03 AM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/22/23, at approximately 12:04 PM officers responded to 14000 block of W SH 29for a welfare check.

On 6/22/23, at approximately 6:00 PM, officers responded to Ironhorse Trl. for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/22/23, at approximately 6:39 PM, officers responded to the Horseshoe Loop for a citizen’s assist.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 11:25 PM, officers responded to US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 6:18 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare check.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 9:27 AM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a follow up.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 12:00 PM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for a wildlife concern.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 1:29 PM, officers responded to Proclamation Way for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 1:48 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for a stray animal concern.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 4:53 PM, officers responded to Tequiliana Pass for a fraud complaint.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 8:30 PM officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 6/23/23, at approximately 11:02 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 6/24/23, at approximately 12:58 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/24/23, at approximately 2:22 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 6/24/23, at approximately 2:58 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of Loop 332 for a welfare concern.

On 6/24/23, at approximately 8:03 PM, officers responded to the 13000 of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/24/23, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers cited a driver for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 13000 block of W SH 29.

On 6/25/23, at approximately 8:54 AM, officers responded to Proclamation Ave for a traffic hazard.

On 6/25/23, at approximately 2;17 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 6/25/23, at approximately 5:45 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 6/25/23, at approximately 8:50 PM Officers responded to Syrah Ct for a disturbance.