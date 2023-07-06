The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 732 incidents resulting in 8 cases, 7 citations, 29 warnings and 2 arrests.

Weekly Highlights

On 6/26/23, at approximately 9:19 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 6/26/23, at approximately 12:56 PM, officers responded to Johnathon Dr. for suspicious activity.

On 6/26/23, at approximately 4:45 PM, officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and Stonewall Ranch for a traffic hazard.

On 6/26/23, at approximately 5:31 PM officers responded to W SH 29 and Ronald Reagan Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/26/23, at approximately 6:28 PM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a stray animal concern.

On 6/26/23, at approximately 9:10 PM, officers responded to Old Tonkawa Rd. for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a female adult for assault family violence.

On 6/26/23, at approximately 9:40 PM, officers responded to Russell St. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 6/27/23, at approximately 7:10 AM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for a suspicious incident.

On 6/27/23, at approximately 11:13 AM, officers responded to Old Tonkawa for a follow up.

On 6/27/23, at approximately 1:01 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for an animal concern.

On 6/27/23, at approximately 6:41 PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of 183A to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/27/23, at approximately 10:09 PM, officers responded to Championship Circle for a suspicious vehicle.

On 6/28/23, at approximately 10:22 AM, officers responded to the 4000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/28/23, at approximately 10:58 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 6/28/23, at approximately 3:34 PM, officers responded to American Ave for a suspicious incident.

On 6/28/23, at approximately 5:50 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 6/29/23, at approximately 10:12 AM, officers responded to Snowy Plover Ln. for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/29/23, at approximately 12:58 PM, officers responded to Snowy Plover Ln. for a disturbance.

On 6/29/23, at approximately 3:30 PM, officers responded to Freedom Park Ave for a disturbance.

On 6/29/23, at approximately 3:35 PM, officers responded to Snowy Plover Ln. for a disturbance.

On 6/29/23, at approximately 4:37 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 6/29/23, at approximately 8:32 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows Dr. for a traffic hazard.

On 6/29/23, at approximately 11:02 PM, officers responded to Carlina Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/30/23, at approximately 9:07 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person.

On 6/30/23, at approximately 11:04 AM, officers responded to Declaration Rd. for a wildlife concern.

On 6/30/23, at approximately 2:46 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 6/30/23, at approximately 7:32 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 6/30/23, at approximately 11:09 PM officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/1/23, at approximately 12:20 PM, officers responded to Mount Vernon Way for a disturbance.

On 7/1/23, at approximately 1:22 PM, officers responded to the 9000 block of RM 1869 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/1/23, at approximately 4:07 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/1/23, at approximately 6:49 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for an ordinance violation.

On 7/1/23, at approximately 10:27 PM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for a suspicious person.

On 7/1/23, at approximately 3:47 AM, officers responded to Century Plant Rd for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for assault family violence.

On 7/2/23, at approximately 10:31 AM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for a 011 hang up call.

On 7/2/23, at approximately 12:58 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare check.

On 7/2/23, at approximately 6:54 PM, officers responded to King Elder to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/2/23, at approximately 8:22 PM Officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a traffic hazard.