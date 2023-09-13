The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of (450) incidents resulting in (5) cases, (21) citations, (28) warnings and (2) arrests.

Weekly Highlights

On 9/4/23, at approximately 11:15 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/4/23, at approximately 2:24 PM, officers responded to Tequiliana Pass for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/4/23, at approximately 3:23 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of CR 214 for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/4/23, at approximately 6:57 PM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a disturbance.

On 9/4/23, at approximately 11:04 PM officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 9/5/23, at approximately 10:00 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person, resulting in the arrest of a male adult with outstanding warrants.

On 9/5/23, at approximately 11:57 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 9/5/23, at approximately 1:57 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 9/5/23, at approximately 8:09 PM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/5/23, at approximately 9:12 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 9/6/23, at approximately 5:45 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 9/6/23, at approximately 6:02 AM, officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and CR 200 for a traffic hazard.

On 9/6/23, at approximately 12:49 PM, officers responded to Butler Farms for a suspicious vehicle.

On 9/6/23, at approximately 6:34 PM, officers responded to Carson Ave for a dog bite complaint.

On 9/6/23, at approximately 6:58 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for a theft complaint.

On 9/7/23, at approximately 10:13 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/7/23, at approximately 1:24 PM, officers responded to Feather Grass Ave to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/7/23, at approximately 4:09 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a prior accident.

On 9/8/23, at approximately 2:12 AM, officers responded to Sun Grove Trail to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/8/23, at approximately 4:35 AM, officers responded to Sarah’s Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/8/23, at approximately 7:18 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 9/8/23, at approximately 4:08 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/8/23, at approximately 7:36 PM officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a female adult for terroristic treat.

On 9/8/23, at approximately 11:15 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 9/8/23, at approximately 11:55 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of CR 279 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/9/23, at approximately 4:53 AM, officers responded to Bryson Bend to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 9/9/23, at approximately 9:29 AM, officers responded to Croghan St. for a disturbance.

On 9/9/23, at approximately 1:26 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 9/9/23, at approximately 4:08 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/9/23, at approximately 5:49 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US183 and W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 9/9/23, at approximately 8:33 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 9/10/23, at approximately 12:41 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 9/10/23, at approximately 9:40 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 9/10/23, at approximately 3:55 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of Rm 1869 for a traffic hazard.

On 9/10/23, at approximately 8:43 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 9/10/23, at approximately 9:47 PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of RM 1869 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.