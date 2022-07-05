The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 524 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 22 citations, 50 warnings and no arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 6/27/22, at approximately 9:25 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 6/27/22, at approximately 11:51 AM, officers responded to Patrick’s Alley for a traffic hazard.

On 6/27/22, at approximately 3:15 PM, officers responded to the 400 block of US 183, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/27/22, at approximately 8:06 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 6/27/22, at approximately 11:54PM, officers responded to Shawii Pass for a disturbance.

On 6/28/22, at approximately 7:58 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic stop involving false documents.

On 6/28/22, at approximately 10:36 AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Loop 332 for a 911 silent call.

On 6/28/22, at approximately 2:02 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 6/28/22, at approximately 8:42 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for loose livestock.

On 6/28/22, at approximately 11:08 PM, officers responded to the intersection Bagdad and CR 281, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/29/22, at approximately 10:57 AM, officers responded to Shearwater Lane, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/29/22, at approximately 2:28 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 6/29/22, at approximately 6:34 PM, officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and CR 214 for a traffic hazard.

On 6/29/22, at approximately 7:01 PM, officers responded to Hummingbird Lane for a trespassing complaint.

On 6/29/22, at approximately 8:02 PM, officers responding to the 1000 block of US 183 for an alarm call.

On 6/29/22, at approximately 9:38 PM, officers responded to Apple Landing Way, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/30/22, at approximately 3:43 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 6/30/22, at approximately 7:45 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29, for an animal concern.

On 6/30/22, at approximately 12:44 PM, officers responded to Syrah Ct. for a disturbance.

On 6/30/22, at approximately 6:31 PM, officers responded to Shawii Pass for a welfare concern.

On 6/30/22, at approximately 9:43 PM, officers responded to Presidential Path for an animal cruelty complaint.

On 7/1/22, at approximately 9:49 AM, officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and CR 200, for a traffic hazard.

On 7/1/22, at approximately 2:14 PM, officers responded to River Run for suspicious activity.

On 7/1/22, at approximately 3:59 PM officers responded to the intersection of CR 279 and Loop 332 for a disturbance.

On 7/1/22, at approximately 8:07 PM, officers responded to CR 214, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/2/22, at approximately 11:01 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a disturbance.

On 7/2/22, at approximately 7:53 AM, officers responded to the 600 block of US 183, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/2/22, at approximately 11:17 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 7/2/22, at approximately 1:34 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a mental health issue.

On 7/2/22, at approximately 7:39 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/2/22, at approximately 9:34 PM, officers responded to Carl Shipp Dr. for a disturbance.

On 7/3/22, at approximately 10:40AM, officers responded to W SH 29 and CR 277 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/3/22, at approximately 3:15 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a trespassing complaint.

One 7/3/22, at approximately 10:14 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a trespassing complaint.

On 7/3/22, at approximately 11:52 PM, officers responded to the 800 block of CR 256 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

One 7/4/22, at approximately 12:48 PM, officers responded to Liberty Place Cove for a disturbance.