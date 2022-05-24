The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 545 incidents resulting in eight cases, 36 citations, 49 warnings and no arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 5/16/22, at approximately 7:53 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for suspicious activity.

On 5/16/22, at approximately 8:41 AM, officers responded to Crohgan St. for a disturbance.

On 5/16/22, at approximately 3:22 PM, officers responded to American Ave to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/16/22, at approximately 4:38 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/16/22, at approximately 9:22 PM, officers responded to San Gabriel Ranch Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/17/22, at approximately 7:25 AM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/17/22, at approximately 8:17AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/17/22, at approximately 3:59 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/17/22, at approximately 6:55 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a noise complaint.

On 5/17/22, at approximately 10:57 PM, officers responded to Deserti Rd. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/18/22, at approximately 2:09 AM, officers responded to Housefinch Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/18/22, at approximately 8:19 AM, officers responded to Brown Bridge Rd. for an accident.

On 5/18/22, at approximately 8:51 AM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 20 for an accident.

On 5/18/22, at approximately 1:58 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/18/22, at approximately 3:07 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/18/22, at approximately 9:01 PM, officers responding to Pioneering Loop for a wildlife concern.

On 5/19/22, at approximately 6:15 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/19/22, at approximately 6:05 PM, officers responded to Cupreata Ln. for a disturbance.

On 5/19/22, at approximately 6:41 PM, officers responded to Cherry Tree Ln. for an animal cruelty complaint.

On 5/19/22, at approximately 7:04 PM, officers responded to Agave Azul Way for suspicious activity.

On 5/19/22, at approximately 9:33 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/20/22, at approximately 4:29 AM, officers responded to Forrest St for suspicious activity.

On 5/20/22, at approximately 8:02 AM, officers responded to Proclamation Ave for a disturbance.

On 5/20/22, at approximately 8:40 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 5/20/22, at approximately 10:15 PM, officers responded to Shawii Pass for a wildlife concern.

On 5/21/22, at approximately 2:35 AM, officers responded to Sally Way to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 5/21/22, at approximately 9:08 AM, officers responded to the 500 block of Loop 332 for a welfare concern.

On 5/21/22, at approximately 9:49 AM, officers responded to the intersection of Loop 332 and CR 279 for a traffic hazard.

On 5/21/22, at approximately 12:25 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 5/21/22, at approximately 1:51 PM, officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/22/22, at approximately 2:02 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 and CR 260 for an accident.

On 5/22/22, at approximately 4:17 AM, officers responded to South San Gabriel Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 5/22/22, at approximately 10:10 AM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Ridge for a traffic hazard.

One 5/22/22, at approximately 10:52 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 5/22/22, at approximately 8:49 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.