The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 394 incidents resulting in 12 cases, 23 citations, 31 warnings and no arrests.

On 7/25/22, at approximately 8:25 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of CR 200 for a traffic complaint.

On 7/25/22, at approximately 9:21 AM, officers responded to Church Hill for a welfare concern.

On 7/25/22, at approximately 1:16 PM, officers responded to the intersection of Loop 332 and Barrington for an accident.

On 7/25/22, at approximately 1:20 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a failure to stop for an accident.

On 7/25/22, at approximately 8:07 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a theft complaint.

On 7/25/22, at approximately 9:51 PM, officers responded to San Gabriel Ranch Road to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/26/22, at approximately 6:54 AM, officers responded to Double File Trace to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/26/22, at approximately 9:09 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 7/26/22, at approximately 2:43 PM, officers responded to Ancellotta Way for a trespassing concern.

On 7/26/22, at approximately 6:31 PM, officers responded to Whitewing Dr. for a citizen assist.

On 7/26/22, at approximately 9:17 PM, officers responded to Remuda Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/27/22, at approximately 12:05 AM, officers responded to Proclamation Ave. for a suspicious vehicle.

On 7/27/22, at approximately 6:17 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/27/22, at approximately 12:09 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for a welfare concern.

On 7/27/22, at approximately 4:25 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/27/22, at approximately 9:47 PM, officers responding to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a theft complaint.

On 7/28/22, at approximately 8:11 AM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 for suspicious activity.

On 7/28/22, at approximately 10:02 AM, officers responded to the 17000 block of W SH 29, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/28/22, at approximately 2:52 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 7/28/22, at approximately 4:55 PM, officers responded to Freedom Park Ave, for a disturbance.

On 7/28/22, at approximately 9:52 PM, officers responded to Larkspur Park Blvd. and CR 266, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/28/22, at approximately 10:55 PM, officers responded to 14000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 7/29/22, at approximately 8:01 AM, officers responded to Declaration Ln. for a welfare concern.

On 7/29/22, at approximately 9:56 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/29/22, at approximately 3:31 PM officers responded to Agave Azul Way for a suspicious person.

On 7/29/22, at approximately 7:37 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a disturbance.

On 7/29/22, at approximately 9:49 PM, officers responded to CR 279 for a loose animal complaint.

On 7/30/22, at approximately 11:00 PM, officers responded to Blue Sage Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/30/22, at approximately 5:20 AM, officers responded to Champion Dr. for an accident.

On 7/30/22, at approximately 8:00 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a welfare concern.

On 7/30/22, at approximately 12:58 PM, officers responded to Mustang Cir. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/30/22, at approximately 4:20 PM, officers responded to the 6000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/30/22, at approximately 6:18 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

One 7/31/22, at approximately 7:43 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 7/31/22, at approximately 10:20 AM, officers responded to Grange St. for a 911 silent call.

On 7/31/22, at approximately 5:45 PM, officers responded to Egret Way for a family issue.

On 7/31/22, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers responded to Cherry Tree Ln. for an animal concern.