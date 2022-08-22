The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 559 incidents resulting in 17 cases, 60 citations, 73 warnings and four arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 8/15/22, at approximately 7:03 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/15/22, at approximately 9:57 AM, officers responded to Royal Palm Way for a traffic hazard.

On 8/15/22, at approximately 1:21 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/15/22, at approximately 2:32 PM, officers responded to Deserti Rd. for an animal bite complaint.

On 8/15/22, at approximately 9:04 PM, officers responded to Rangel Dr. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/15/22, at approximately 9:21 PM, officers cited an individual, for possession of drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 8/16/22, at approximately 6:19 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of CR 279 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/16/22, at approximately 11:08 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/16/22, at approximately 1:29 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 silent call.

On 8/16/22, at approximately 4:27 PM, officers responded to Stonewall Parkway for a 911 silent call.

On 8/16/22, at approximately 8:31 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 8/16/22, at approximately 9:10 PM, officers responded to CR 214 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 8/17/22, at approximately 8:15 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/17/22, at approximately 5:55 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/17/22, at approximately 8:08 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 to initiate a felony warrant arrest of a male adult, for elderly abuse.

On 8/17/22, at approximately 10:26 PM, officers responding to Independence Ave to initiate a misdemeanor warrant arrest of a male adult.

On 8/18/22, at approximately 7:29 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 8/18/22, at approximately 10:15 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a theft of service complaint.

On 8/18/22, at approximately 3:23 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 8/18/22, at approximately 4:30 PM, officers responded to Proclamation Ave to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/18/22, at approximately 7:16 PM, officers responded to CR 214 for a traffic stop, individual cited for unauthorized use of a temporary tag.

On 8/18/22, at approximately 10:09 PM, officers made a traffic stop on US 183 South resulting in the arrest of a male adult for driving while intoxicated.

On 8/19/22, at approximately 2:39 AM, officer cited an individual with possession of marijuana, as the result of a traffic stop on Stonewall Parkway.

On 8/19/22, at approximately 7:58 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for loose livestock.

On 8/19/22, at approximately 11:38 AM officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 8/19/22, at approximately 3:49 PM, K-9 officers responded to the 1000 block of CR 213, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/19/22, at approximately 9:54 PM, officers responded to Barton Dr. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/20/22, at approximately 10:10 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/20/22, at approximately 11:58 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/20/22, at approximately 2:33 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 8/20/22, at approximately 6:08 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/20/22, at approximately 7:22 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/20/22, at approximately 9:06 PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of RM 1869 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

One 8/21/22, at approximately 4:54 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of CR 200 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/21/22, at approximately 10:26 AM, officers responded to Declaration Ln. for an animal bite complaint.

On 8/21/22, at approximately 12:25 PM, officers responded to Taylor Smith Dr. for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 8/21/22, at approximately 8:24 PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of CR 200, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.