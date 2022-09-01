The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 533 incidents resulting in 19 cases, 22 citations, 42 warnings and six arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 8/22/22, at approximately 7:38 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for warrant service.

On 8/22/22, at approximately 9:43 AM, officers arrest a male adult for driving with an invalid license, as the result of a traffic stop on Loop 332.

On 8/22/22, at approximately 2:34 PM, officers responded to Agave Azul Way for an accident.

On 8/22/22, at approximately 5:20 PM, officers responded to the 500 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 8/22/22, at approximately 6:50 PM, officers responded to Barrington Dr. for a 911 hang up call.

On 8/22/22, at approximately 8:52 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for warrant service.

On 8/23/22, at approximately 10:23 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/23/22, at approximately 11:03 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a hit and run accident.

On 8/23/22, at approximately 11:54 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/23/22, at approximately 12:52 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for a fraud complaint.

On 8/23/22, at approximately 7:37 PM, officers arrested a female adult with outstanding warrants on the 15000 block of W SH 29.

On 8/23/22, at approximately 11:16 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/24/22, at approximately 7:04 AM, officers arrested a male adult with an outstanding warrant on Continental Ave.

On 8/24/22, at approximately 6:02 PM, officers responded to Nogalito Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/24/22, at approximately 7:16 PM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a disturbance.

On 8/24/22, at approximately 10:03 PM, officers responded to Spring Grove Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/25/22, at approximately 1:14 AM, officers responded to the 6000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/25/22, at approximately 11:39 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 8/25/22, at approximately 12:55 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of Loop 332 for an animal cruelty concern.

On 8/25/22, at approximately 3:11 PM, officers responded to Liberty Place Cove for a suspicious person.

On 8/25/22, at approximately 7:16 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for a disturbance.

On 8/25/22, at approximately 10:03 PM, officers responded to Spring Grove Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/26/22, at approximately 8:54 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious incident.

On 8/26/22, at approximately 12:10 PM officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 8/26/22, at approximately 5:15 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/26/22, at approximately 10:14 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 8/27/22, at approximately 1:05 AM, officers arrested a male adult for driving while license is invalid, as the result of a traffic stop on the 13000 block of W SH 29.

On 8/27/22, at approximately 4:02 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/27/22, at approximately 12:34 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a hit and run accident.

On 8/27/22, at approximately 6:29 PM, officers arrested a male adult for possession of marijuana, as the result of a traffic stop at 14000 block of W SH 29.

On 8/27/22, at approximately 7:38 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/27/22, at approximately 9:15 PM, officers responded to Mt. Vernon Way for a suspicious vehicle.

One 8/28/22, at approximately 1:27 AM, officers arrested a female adult with outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop at the 1000 block of Loop 332.

On 8/28/22, at approximately 11:08 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/28/22, at approximately 2:16 PM, officers responded to Vista Portola Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/28/22, at approximately 7:07 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious incident.

On 8/28/22, at approximately 8:06 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a family issue.