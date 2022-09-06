The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 572 incidents resulting in 20 cases, 28 citations, 34 warnings and three arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 8/29/22, at approximately 3:18 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a citizen assist.

On 8/29/22, at approximately 6:03 PM, officers responded to Parryi Ct. for an alarm call.

On 8/29/22, at approximately 7:40 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of Rm 1869 for a disturbance.

On 8/29/22, at approximately 8:06 PM, officers responded to Panther Path for an animal bite complaint.

On 8/29/22, at approximately 9:10 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 8/30/22, at approximately 6:59 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for school zone enforcement.

On 8/30/22, at approximately 11:03 AM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 for an alarm call.

On 8/30/22, at approximately 1:17 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for loose livestock.

On 8/30/22, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers responded to Howard Lane to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 8/30/22, at approximately 7:55 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for loose livestock.

On 8/30/22, at approximately 11:06 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Lane for a disturbance.

On 8/31/22, at approximately 11:16 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a follow up on a case.

On 8/31/22, at approximately 2:01 PM, officers responded the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/31/22, at approximately 5:18 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 8/31/22, at approximately 7:10 PM, officers responded to Thousand Oaks Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/1/22, at approximately 12:36 AM, officers responded to Big Frisky to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/1/22, at approximately 6:02 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 9/1/22, at approximately 1:25 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 9/1/22, at approximately 3:01 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 9/1/22, at approximately 6:02 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a prior burglary.

On 9/2/22, at approximately 1:00 AM, officers cited a driver for possession of drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 9/2/22, at approximately 6:23 AM, officers responded to CR 200 and CR 201 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/2/22, at approximately 11:56 AM officers arrested a male adult on an outstanding felony warrant, as the result of a traffic stop at the 14000 block of W SH 29.

On 9/2/22, at approximately 3:13 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a series of theft complaints.

On 9/2/22, at approximately 8:24 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 9/2/22, at approximately 9:47 PM, officers arrested a male adult for driving while intoxicated, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 9/3/22, at approximately 2:45 PM, officers responded to Ancellotta Way for an animal complaint.

On 9/3/22, at approximately 5:48 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a welfare concern.

On 9/3/22, at approximately 8:35 PM, officers responded to the 18000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 9/3/22, at approximately 9:35 PM, officers responded to Seward Junction for a K9 officer request.

On 9/3/22, at approximately 11:55 PM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Ridge for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for assault.

One 9/4/22, at approximately 10:55 AM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a prior accident.

On 9/4/22, at approximately 1:16 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen assist.

On 9/4/22, at approximately 5:35 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 9/4/22, at approximately 7:57 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for an alarm call.

On 9/4/22, at approximately 10:42 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 for an accident.