The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 432 incidents resulting in 11 cases, 31 citations, 50 warnings and four arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 8/8/22, at approximately 8:49 AM, officers responded to Mount Vernon Way for a disturbance complaint resulting in the arrest of a male adult for assault.

On 8/8/22, at approximately 11:27 AM, officers responded to Ironhorse Trail for a welfare concern.

On 8/8/22, at approximately 1:14 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for loose livestock.

On 8/8/22, at approximately 4:15 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a prior assault complaint.

On 8/8/22, at approximately 6:49 PM, officers responded to Indian Springs Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/8/22, at approximately 9:28 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/9/22, at approximately 8:58 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for follow up.

On 8/9/22, at approximately 10:04 AM, officers responded to Jonathon Dr. for a harassment complaint.

On 8/9/22, at approximately 3:44 PM, officers responded to the intersection of RM 1869 and Loop 332 for an accident.

On 8/9/22, at approximately 5:44 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 8/9/22, at approximately 7:29 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 for a citizen assist, resulting in the arrest of two male adults for possession of controlled substance.

On 8/9/22, at approximately 8:52 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/10/22, at approximately 9:57 AM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 for an alarm call.

On 8/10/22, at approximately 12:50 PM, officers responded to the 800 block of Loop 332 for a 911 silent call.

On 8/10/22, at approximately 2:41 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and Junction Loop for an accident.

On 8/10/22, at approximately 7:23 PM, officers responding to Nogalito Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/11/22, at approximately 9:13 AM, officers responded to Cherry Tree Ln. for an animal concern.

On 8/11/22, at approximately 10:20 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for loose livestock.

On 8/11/22, at approximately 2:29 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person.

On 8/11/22, at approximately 5:17 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 8/11/22, at approximately 7:17 PM, officers responded to Seward Junction Loop, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/11/22, at approximately 11:29 PM, officers made a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29 resulting in a possession of drug paraphernalia citation.

On 8/12/22, at approximately 9:09 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a fraud complaint.

On 8/12/22, at approximately 10:42 AM, officers responded to Bronco Blvd for an accident.

On 8/12/22, at approximately 4:09 PM officers responded to Prairie Falcon Way for a family issue.

On 8/12/22, at approximately 6:35 PM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for a welfare concern.

On 8/12/22, at approximately 10:06 PM, officers responded to Bailey Ln. for a terroristic threat complaint.

On 8/13/22, at approximately 3:55 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 8/13/22, at approximately 9:08 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for follow up.

On 8/13/22, at approximately 11:46 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183S for a traffic hazard.

On 8/13/22, at approximately 12:54 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 8/13/22, at approximately 4:15 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 8/13/22, at approximately 8:48 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a disturbance.

One 8/14/22, at approximately 12:33 AM, officers made a traffic stop on the 13000 block of W SH 29, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for felony possession of a controlled substance.

On 8/14/22, at approximately 12:35 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a prior accident.

On 8/14/22, at approximately 5:47 PM, officers responded to Panzano Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8/14/22, at approximately 6:28 PM, officers responded to Panzano Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.