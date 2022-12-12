The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 648 incidents resulting in 13 cases, 37 citations, 21 warnings and three arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 12/5/22, at approximately 9:26 AM, officers responded to Arrowhead Vine St. for a welfare concern.

On 12/5/22, at approximately 10:20 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a follow up.

On 12/5/22, at approximately 1:34 PM officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and RM 1869 for an accident.

On 12/5/22, at approximately 5:15 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332, for an agency assist.

On 12/5/22, at approximately 6:14 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 12/5/22, at approximately 11:30 PM, officers responded to Mount Vernon Way for a suspicious vehicle.

On 12/6/22, at approximately 7:11 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 12/6/22, at approximately 9:12 AM, officers responded to Jonathan Dr. for a disturbance.

On 12/6/22, at approximately 1:34 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 20 for an accident.

On 12/6/22, at approximately 5:55 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 20 for an accident.

On 12/6/22, at approximately 9:02 PM, officers arrested a male adult for possession of a controlled substance, as the result of a traffic stop on the 14000 block of W SH 29.

On 12/7/22, at approximately 10:19 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 12/7/22, at approximately 12:39 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a lost person.

On 12/7/22, at approximately 3:16 PM, officers responded to Sandstone Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/7/22, at approximately 7:32 PM, officers responded to Trellis Blvd. for a suspicious vehicle.

On 12/8/22, at approximately 12:45 AM, officers responded to River Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/8/22, at approximately 10:38 AM, officers arrested a female adult for driving while license invalid, as the result of a traffic stop on the 14000 block of W SH 29.

On 12/8/22, at approximately 1:46 PM, officers responded to Forrest St. for a fraud complaint.

On 12/8/22, at approximately 7:14PM, officers responded to Santa Rita Elementary to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 12/8/22, at approximately 7:41 PM, officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 12/8/22, at approximately 8:56 PM, officers arrested a male adult for driving while intoxicated, as the result of a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Way.

On 12/9/22, at approximately 8:26 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 12/9/22, at approximately 4:01 PM, officers responded to Speed Horse to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/9/22, at approximately 5:03 PM officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 12/9/22, at approximately 6:41 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen assist.

On 12/9/22, at approximately 8:42 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 12/10/22, at approximately 11;23 AM, officers responded to the 9000 block of Ronald Reagan to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/10/22, at approximately 3:26 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for a disturbance.

On 12/10/22, at approximately 6:27 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a criminal trespass complaint.

On 12/10/22, at approximately 9:39 PM, officers responded to Century Plant Rd for a disturbance.

On 12/11/22, at approximately 3:56 AM, officers responded to CR 288 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/11/22, at approximately 1:44AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a disturbance.

On 12/11/22, at approximately 10:06 AM, officers responded to CR 260 and Terra Del Sol for an accident.

On 12/11/22, at approximately 1:43 PM, officers responded to the 20000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/11/22, at approximately 3:58 PM, officers responded to Independence Ave for a disturbance.

On 12/11/22, at approximately 6:49 PM, officers responded to the 18000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

One 12/11/22, at approximately 10:43 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for suspicious activity.