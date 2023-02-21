The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 853 incidents resulting in 14 cases, 108 citations, 118 warnings and five arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 2/13/23, at approximately 8:14 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 2/13/23, at approximately 11:12 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 2/13/23, at approximately 12:55 PM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon for a 911 hang up call.

On 2/13/23, at approximately 3:15 PM officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/13/23, at approximately 5:34 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/13/23, at approximately 6:07 PM, officers responded to Croghan St. for a theft complaint.

On 2/13/23, at approximately 10:48 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/14/23, at approximately 1:15 PM, officers arrested a male adult for possession of controlled substance, as the result of a traffic stop.

On 2/14/23, at approximately 5:58 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/14/23, at approximately 7:25 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/14/23, at approximately 10:07 PM, the officers responded to Stubblefield Ln. for a 911 hang up call.

On 2/15/23, at approximately 8:22 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for an animal concern.

On 2/15/23, at approximately 2:06 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a mental health issue.

On 2/15/23, at approximately 4:14 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/15/23, at approximately 6:01PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/15/23, at approximately 8:19 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/16/23, at approximately 12:27 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 2/16/23, at approximately 7:13 AM, officers responded to Northern Harrier Ct. for a traffic hazard.

On 2/16/23, at approximately 11:05 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 2/16/23, at approximately 1:46 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for an animal concern.

On 2/16/23, at approximately 3:21 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for a disturbance.

On 2/16/23, at approximately 5:25 PM, officers responded CR 200 for an accident.

On 2/17/23, at approximately 6:30 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/17/23, at approximately 11:06 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/17/23, at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 2/17/23, at approximately 8:30 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/17/23, at approximately 10:24 PM, officers responded to Pacific Loon St, for suspicious activity, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for theft.

On 2/18/23, at approximately 6:33 AM, officers responded to Canter Dr. for a suspicious vehicle.

On 2/18/23, at approximately 2:22 PM, officers responded to Independence Dr. for a 911 hang up call.

On 2/18/23, at approximately 10:17 PM, officers responded to Ancellotta Way for a suspicious vehicle.

On 2/18/23, at approximately 10:31 PM, officers arrested a male adult for driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and Possession of marijuana, as the result of a traffic stop on Continental Ave.

On 2/19/23, at approximately 12:48 AM, officers arrested a male adult with outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop on the 15000 block of W SH 29.

On 2/19/23, at approximately 5:54 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern, resulting in the arrest of a male adult with outstanding warrants.

On 2/19/23, at approximately 12:56 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/19/23, at approximately 2:22 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/19/23, at approximately 7:15 PM, officers responded to the intersection of Loop 332 and CR 279 for a traffic hazard.