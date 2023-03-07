The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 696 incidents resulting in 12 cases, 42 citations, 105 warnings and two arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 2/27/23, at approximately 8:16 AM, officers responded to W. Cimarron Hill Trail to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/27/23, at approximately 11:29 AM, officers responded to Croghan St. for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 2/27/23, at approximately 12:32 PM, officers responded to Agave Azul Way for a lost property complaint.

On 2/27/23, at approximately 3:47 PM officers responded to Wagon Spoke Way for suspicious activity.

On 2/27/23, at approximately 6:31 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/EMS.

On 2/27/23, at approximately 10:14 PM, officers responded to CR 259 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 2/28/23, at approximately 9:07 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/28/23, at approximately 2:36 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 2/28/23, at approximately 7:49 PM, officers responded to the 400 block of CR 277 for a hit and run accident.

On 2/28/23, at approximately 8:16 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 2/28/23, at approximately 8:52 PM, the officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 3/1/23, at approximately 12:21 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 3/1/23, at approximately 6:48 AM, officers responded to the 1800 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/1/23, at approximately 9:07 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/1/23, at approximately 4:58 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/1/23, at approximately 10:31 PM, officers arrested a female adult for possession of a controlled substance, as the result of a traffic stop on CR 214.

On 3/2/23, at approximately 7:40 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for loose livestock.

On 3/2/23, at approximately 1:50 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/EMS.

On 3/2/23, at approximately 5:59 PM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a disturbance.

On 3/2/23, at approximately 7:08 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/2/23, at approximately 7:17 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a burglary complaint.

On 3/2/23, at approximately 9:40 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/3/23, at approximately 5:08 PM, officers responded to Syrah Court for a disturbance.

On 3/3/23, at approximately 5:51 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a 911 hang up call.

On 3/3/23, at approximately 8:14 PM officers responded to Presidential Path for an alarm call.

On 3/3/23, at approximately 8:43 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 3/3/23, at approximately 10:22 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for suspicious activity.

On 3/4/23, at approximately 9:17 AM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for a 911 hang up call.

On 3/4/23, at approximately 12:32 PM, officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and CR 260 for an accident.

On 3/4/23, at approximately 12:56 PM, officers responded to Mount Vernon Way for an accident.

On 3/4/23, at approximately 7:30 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 3/4/23, at approximately 9:01 PM, officers arrested a male adult with outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop.

On 3/4/23, at approximately 11:01 PM, officers responded to Croghan St. for a disturbance.

On 3/5/23, at approximately 9:45 AM, officers responded to Hummingbird Ln. for a disturbance.

On 3/5/23, at approximately 4:25 PM, officers responded to Pine Island Ln. for a traffic hazard.

On 3/5/23, at approximately 7:38 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 3/5/23, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers responded to Mount Vernon Way for an assault complaint.