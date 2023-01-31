The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 900 incidents resulting in 11 cases, 57 citations, 94 warnings and two arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 1/23/23, at approximately 8:48 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 1/23/23, at approximately 11:59 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 1/23/23, at approximately 1:00 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an assault complaint.

On 1/23/23, at approximately 4:29 PM officers responded to Sanderling Rd. for a 911 hang up call.

On 1/23/23, at approximately 7:14 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a 911 hang up call.

On 1/23/23, at approximately 11:57 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Lane for a 911 hang up call.

On 1/24/23, at approximately 8:06 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Lane for a burglary complaint.

On 1/24/23, at approximately 8:23 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 1/24/23, at approximately 9:49 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 1/24/23, at approximately 2:36 PM, officers responded to Spotted Rail for suspicious activity.

On 1/24/23, at approximately 6:50 PM, the officers responded to Trellis Blvd. for follow up on a case.

On 1/24/23, at approximately 8:45 PM, officers responded to Seward Junction for a traffic hazard.

On 1/25/23, at approximately 8:10 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 1/25/23, at approximately 12:50 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 1/25/23, at approximately 8:45 PM, officers cited an individual for possession of drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop on Stonewall pkwy.

On 1/25/23, at approximately 9:55 PM, officers responded to US 183 for a prior accident.

On 1/25/23, at approximately 10:32 PM, officers responded to US 183 for an accident, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for driving while intoxicated.

On 1/26/23, at approximately 9:08 AM, officers responded to Round Valley for a harassment complaint.

On 1/26/23, at approximately 4:20PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 1/26/23, at approximately 5:23 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for a disturbance.

On 1/26/23, at approximately 8:16 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 1/27/23, at approximately 5:50 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 1/27/23, at approximately 7:53 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 1/27/23, at approximately 11:59 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 1/27/23, at approximately 12:55 PM officers responded to Loriner Way for a criminal mischief complaint.

On 1/27/23, at approximately 7:28 PM, officers responded to Century Plant Rd for a mental health issue.

On 1/27/23, at approximately 9:09 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for suspicious activity.

On 1/28/23, at approximately 4:07 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 1/28/23, at approximately 11:00 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 1/28/23, at approximately 3:38 PM, officers responded to Seward Junction Loop for a suspicious vehicle.

On 1/28/23, at approximately 8:42 PM, officers responded to Deserti Rd. for an accident.

On 1/28/23, at approximately 9:31 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 1/29/23, at approximately 3:09 AM, officers arrested a male adult for possession of marijuana, as the result of a traffic stop on Liberty Way.

On 1/29/23, at approximately 7:47 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 1/29/23, at approximately 12:51 PM, officers responded to Feather Grass Ave to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 1/29/23, at approximately 2:19 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 1/29/23, at approximately 9:11 PM, officers responded to Ravello St. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.