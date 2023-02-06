The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 732 incidents resulting in seven cases, 45 citations, 39 warnings and two arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 1/30/23, at approximately 7:45AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire Department.

On 1/30/23, at approximately 9:25 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 1/30/23, at approximately 12:36 PM, officers responded to Freedom Parke Ave for an animal concern.

On 1/30/23, at approximately 1:48 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 1/30/23, at approximately 5:25 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a fraud complaint.

On 1/30/23, at approximately 11:46 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 1/31/23, at approximately 7:07 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 1/31/23, at approximately 9:36 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance resulting in the arrest of a female adult for assault.

On 1/31/23, at approximately 4:24 PM, officers responded to Freedom Parke Ave for a mental health issue.

On 1/31/23, at approximately 8:24 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 1/31/23, at approximately 10:15 PM, the officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a burglary complaint.

On 2/1/23, at approximately 4:37 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/1/23, at approximately 7:18 AM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Ridge for a welfare concern.

On 2/1/23, at approximately 11:06 AM, officers responded to Syrah Ct, for a 911 hang up call.

On 2/1/23, at approximately 6;42 PM, officers responded to Kristi Ln to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 2/1/23, at approximately 7:03 PM, officers responded to Hobby Horse for a Welfare concern.

On 2/1/23, at approximately 11:25 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for a suspicious vehicle.

On 2/2/23, at approximately 1:15 AM, officers responded to Young St. to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 2/2/23, at approximately 9:20 AM, officers responded to the 9000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/2/23, at approximately 11:01 AM, officers responded to the 700 block of CR 260 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/2/23, at approximately 3:46 PM, officers responded to Pioneering Loop for an accident.

On 2/2/23, at approximately 6:37 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for an alarm call.

On 2/3/23, at approximately 1:03 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 2/3/23, at approximately 10:14 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/3/23, at approximately 1:52 PM officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/3/23, at approximately 10:53 PM, officers responded to Independence Dr. for an animal bite complaint.

On 2/3/23, at approximately 11:54 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen assist.

On 2/4/23, at approximately 4:07 AM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for an alarm call.

On 2/4/23, at approximately 11:55 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 2/4/23, at approximately 2:33 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/4/23, at approximately 7:31 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 2/4/23, at approximately 9:02 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/5/23, at approximately 1:12 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for possession of marijuana.

On 2/5/23, at approximately 9:19 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 2/5/23, at approximately 12:07 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 2/5/23, at approximately 5:20 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Loop 332 for loose livestock.

On 2/5/23, at approximately 8:10 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 2/5/23, at approximately 12:03 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a disturbance.