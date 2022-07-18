The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 549 incidents resulting in five cases, 58 citations, 46 warnings and no arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 7/11/22, at approximately 6:54 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/11/22, at approximately 10:25 AM, officers responded to Sally Way for an animal concern.

On 7/11/22, at approximately 1:07 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 hang up call.

On 7/11/22, at approximately 6:17 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a welfare concern.

On 7/11/22, at approximately 11:14 PM, officers responded to Sanderling Ave for a trespassing concern.

On 7/12/22, at approximately 3:22 AM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a private property impound.

On 7/12/22, at approximately 11:11 AM, officers responded to the 500 block of Loop 332 for a follow up.

On 7/12/22, at approximately 2:12 PM, officers responded to the 18000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/12/22, at approximately 8:39 PM, officers responded to San Gabriel Hideaway Cove to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/12/22, at approximately 9:22 PM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Ridge for a disturbance.

On 7/13/22, at approximately 2:00 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Lane for a harassment complaint.

On 7/13/22, at approximately 6:31 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 7/13/22, at approximately 2:48 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an animal complaint.

On 7/13/22, at approximately 5:19 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a family issue.

On 7/13/22, at approximately 8:00 PM, officers responding to Bailey Lane to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 7/13/22, at approximately 8:32 PM, officers responded to High Plains Pass for a disturbance.

On 7/14/22, at approximately 7:31 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/14/22, at approximately 10:18 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/14/22, at approximately 3:07 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/14/22, at approximately 9:52 PM, officers responded to Golden Eagle Lane to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/14/22, at approximately 10:23 PM, officers responded to Prairie Falcon Lane for suspicious activity.

On 7/15/22, at approximately 9:19 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for an accident.

On 7/15/22, at approximately 10:30 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person.

On 7/15/22, at approximately 4:32 PM officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare check.

On 7/15/22, at approximately 9:02 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows for a traffic hazard.

On 7/15/22, at approximately 9:17 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 7/16/22, at approximately 11:57 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/16/22, at approximately 1:48 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 7/16/22, at approximately 9:23 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 7/16/22, at approximately 12:51 PM, officers responded to the 8000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/16/22, at approximately 4:36 PM, officers responded to CR 279 for a disturbance.

On 7/16/22, at approximately 6:18 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 7/16/22, at approximately 8:17 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

One 7/17/22, at approximately 2:54 AM, officers cited an individual for minor in possession of tobacco, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 7/17/22, at approximately 4:08 AM, officers responded to Umbrella Sky to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 7/17/22, at approximately 12:38 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for suspicious activity.

On 7/17/22, at approximately 8:17 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

One 7/17/22, at approximately 9:30 PM, officers responded to Forrest St. for suspicious activity.