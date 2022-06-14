The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 558 incidents resulting in 15 cases, 32 citations, 36 warnings and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights:

On 6/6/22, at approximately 6:40 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 6/6/22, at approximately 9:04 AM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows Dr. for a lost and found person.

On 6/6/22, at approximately 2:10 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 6/6/22, at approximately 4:11 PM, officers responded to the 900 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/6/22, at approximately 9:11 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for an animal concern

On 6/7/22, at approximately 10:38 AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/7/22, at approximately 12:30 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for suspicious activity.

On 6/7/22, at approximately 3:04 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows for a welfare concern.

On 6/7/22, at approximately 6:06 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a prior accident concern.

On 6/7/22, at approximately 8:53 PM, officers responded to Deserti Rd. for an alarm call.

On 6/8/22, at approximately 10:15 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a fraud complaint.

On 6/8/22, at approximately 11:09 AM, officers responded to Bailey Lane to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 6/8/22, at approximately 5:01 PM, officers responded to Purple Mountain Dr. for a theft complaint.

On 6/8/22, at approximately 6:19 PM, officers arrested a male adult for outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop.

On 6/8/22, at approximately 6:20 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows Dr. for a welfare concern.

On 6/8/22, at approximately 10:26 PM, officers responding to Double File Trace to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/9/22, at approximately 8:01 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln for a disturbance.

On 6/9/22, at approximately 10:29 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 6/9/22, at approximately 3:45 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows Dr. for a welfare concern.

On 6/9/22, at approximately 8:46 PM, officers responded to E. Myrtle St. for a missing person concern.

On 6/9/22, at approximately 10:31 PM, officers responded to Larkspur Park Blvd. for a traffic hazard.

On 6/10/22, at approximately 8:54 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 6/10/22, at approximately 12:31 PM, officers responded to Hawkins Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/10/22, at approximately 5:10 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a disturbance.

On 6/10/22, at approximately 8:26 PM officers responded to Declaration Ln. for a lost and found person.

On 6/10/22, at approximately 9:56 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 to assist the Leander Police Department.

On 6/11/22, at approximately 3:56 AM, officers responded to the 17000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/11/22, at approximately 8:25 AM, officers responded to Palomino Place to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/11/22, at approximately 10:05 AM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 6/11/22, at approximately 1:42 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Lane for a disturbance.

On 6/11/22, at approximately 7:31 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 6/12/22, at approximately 9:09 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a welfare concern.

On 6/12/22, at approximately 1:06 AM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows Dr. for a disturbance.

On 6/12/22, at approximately 12:22 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

One 6/12/22, at approximately 4:34 PM, officers responded to Larkspur Park Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 6/12/22, at approximately 7:41 PM, officers responded to Salt Fork Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

One 6/12/22, at approximately 11:36 PM, officers responded to Inspiration Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.