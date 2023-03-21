The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 768 incidents resulting in 15 cases, 51 citations, 119 warnings and six arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 3/13/23, at approximately 9:51 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious person.

On 3/13/23, at approximately 11:24 AM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for suspicious activity.

On 3/13/23, at approximately 1:43 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a criminal trespass complaint.

On 3/13/23, at approximately 3:55 PM officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 3/13/23, at approximately 7:07 PM, officers responded to Round Valley Trail for a 911 silent call.

On 3/13/23, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers arrested a male adult with an outstanding warrant, as the result of a traffic stop on Hillcrest Lane.

On 3/14/23, at approximately 5:47 AM, officers responded to the intersection US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/14/23, at approximately 9:47 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/14/23, at approximately 1:14 PM, officers responded to Pioneering Loop for a disturbance.

On 3/14/23, at approximately 6:32 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 silent call.

On 3/14/23, at approximately 8:41 PM, the officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen assist call.

On 3/15/23, at approximately 11:14 PM, officers arrested a male adult for driving while license is invalid, as the result of a traffic stop on the 14000 block of W SH 29.

On 3/15/23, at approximately 11:27 AM, officers responded to Freedom Park Ave for an abandoned vehicle.

On 3/15/23, at approximately 3:44 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a burglary complaint.

On 3/15/23, at approximately 6:54 PM, officers responded to the 7000 block of US 183A to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/15/23, at approximately 9:57 PM, officers responded to US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/16/23, at approximately 3:09 AM, officers responded to Red Knot Ave for a suspicious vehicle call, resulting in the arrest of a male adult for possession of a controlled substance.

On 3/16/23, at approximately 8:26 AM, officers responded to CR 200 for loose livestock.

On 3/16/23, at approximately 10:52 AM, officers responded to Pioneering Loop for a harassment complaint.

On 3/16/23, at approximately 7:20 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/16/23, at approximately 8:37 PM, officers responded to Abbey Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/16/23, at approximately 10:11 PM, officers responded to Trellis Blvd. for a disturbance.

On 3/17/23, at approximately 2:44 AM, officers arrested a male adult with an outstanding warrant, as the result of a traffic stop on Loop 332.

On 3/17/23, at approximately 11:41 AM, officers arrested a female adult with outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop on the 14000 block of W SH 29.

On 3/17/23, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a disturbance.

On 3/17/23, at approximately 6:22 PM, officers responded to Gray Hawk Ridge for a suspicious incident.

On 3/17/23, at approximately 10:24 PM, officers cited a driver for possession of drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop on the13000 block of W SH 29.

On 3/17/23, at approximately 11:52 PM, officers responded to Rieti Pkwy to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/18/23, at approximately 9:26 AM, officers responded to Golden Eagle Ln for a welfare check.

On 3/18/23, at approximately 2:45 PM, officers arrested a male adult with an outstanding warrant, as the result of a traffic stop on the 3000 block of RM 1869.

On 3/18/23, at approximately 4:02 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 3/18/23, at approximately 7:02 PM, officers responded to Cherry Tree Ln for an animal bite complaint.

On 3/19/23, at approximately 9:08 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a suspicious incident.

On 3/19/23, at approximately 12:59 PM, officers responded to Syrah Ct for a disturbance.

On 3/19/23, at approximately 6:21 PM, officers responded to the 27000 block of Ronald Reagan to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/19/23, at approximately 8:30 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Seward Junction Loop for an accident.

On 3/19/23, at approximately 10:18 PM, officers responded to the Butler Farms Rd for a welfare concern.