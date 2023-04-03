The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 756 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 56 citations, 93 warnings and three arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 3/27/23, at approximately 11:44 AM, officers responded to Bailey Lane for a welfare check.

On 3/27/23, at approximately 11:57 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of Loop 332 to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 3/27/23, at approximately 2:27 PM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Rd. for suspicious activity.

On 3/27/23, at approximately 2:38 PM officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/27/23, at approximately 3:43 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Grand Oaks Circle for a trespassing complaint.

On 3/27/23, at approximately 8:26 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 3/28/23, at approximately 8:54 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/28/23, at approximately 10:01 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 3/28/23, at approximately 12:05 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/28/23, at approximately 1:49 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a disturbance.

On 3/28/23, at approximately 2:13 PM, the officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 3/28/23, at approximately 6:37 PM, officers arrested a male adult for possession of marijuana and an outstanding warrant, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 3/29/23, at approximately 8:13 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill ISD Police Department.

On 3/29/23, at approximately 9:16 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/29/23, at approximately 2:44 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for a 911 hang up call.

On 3/29/23, at approximately 7:43 PM, officers arrested a male adult with outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop at Hickman St.

On 3/29/23, at approximately 9:20 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/30/23, at approximately 9:10 AM, officers responded to Bryson Bend for a 911 hang up call.

On 3/30/23, at approximately 12:24 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/30/23, at approximately 1:01 PM, officers responded to Siltstone Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/30/23, at approximately 3:16 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Seward Junction Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/30/23, at approximately 4:51 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/30/23, at approximately 7:34 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 3/31/23, at approximately 7:56 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/31/23, at approximately 8:53 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/31/23, at approximately 2:50 PM officers responded to W SH 29 and Seward Junction Loop for an accident.

On 3/31/23, at approximately 6:25 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 3/31/23, at approximately 9:38 PM, officers responded to Longmount Cove for an accident.

On 4/1/23, at approximately 3:45 AM, officers responded to Championship Cir. for suspicious activity.

On 4/1/23, at approximately 8:33 AM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for suspicious activity.

On 4/1/23, at approximately 11:10 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 4/1/23, at approximately 3:12 PM, officers responded to Bonnet Blvd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 4/1/23, at approximately 7:02 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for a stray animal concern.

On 4/1/23, at approximately 10:40 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of CR 279 for a traffic hazard.

On 4/2/23, at approximately 9:16 AM, officers responded to the 17000 block of W SH 29 for loose livestock.

On 4/2/23, at approximately 11:12 AM, officers responded to the 600 block of Loop 332 for a disturbance.

On 4/2/23, at approximately 7:39 PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Loop 332 for an alarm call.

On 4/3/23, at approximately 12:20 AM, officers arrested a male adult with an outstanding warrant, as the result of a traffic stop on the 13000 block of W SH 29.