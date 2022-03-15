The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 684 incidents resulting in six cases, 55 citations, 82 warnings and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights:

On 3/7/22, at approximately 7:03 AM, officers responded to Loop 332 for school zone enforcement.

On 3/7/22, at approximately 1:18 PM, officers responded to Remuda Drive to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/7/22, at approximately 3:16 PM, officers responded to CR 282 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/7/22, at approximately 4:54 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 3/7/22, at approximately 10:24 PM, officers responded to Constitution Ave for suspicious activity.

On 3/8/22, at approximately 12:35 AM, officers responded to Prospector Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/8/22, at approximately 7:45 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US183 and W SH 29 for a 911 silent call.

On 3/8/22, at approximately 8:37 AM, officers responded to Royal Palm Way for a public assist.

On 3/8/22, at approximately 11:00 AM, officers responded to the 900 block of Loop 332 to for an accident.

On 3/8/22, at approximately 2:57 PM, officers responded to the 200 block of Loop 332 for school zone enforcement.

On 3/8/22, at approximately 9:45 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a citizen assist.

On 3/9/22, at approximately 11:59 AM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a mental health issue.

On 3/9/22, at approximately 3:06 PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Loop 332 for a fraud complaint.

On 3/9/22, at approximately 4:15 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare check.

On 3/9/22, at approximately 5:29 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/9/22, at approximately 7:01 PM, officers responding to Pioneering Loop for an assault complaint.

On 3/10/22, at approximately 6:56 AM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for a disturbance.

On 310/22, at approximately 11:45 AM, officers responded to Revolution Road for a 911 silent call.

On 3/10/22, at approximately 4:28 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/10/22, at approximately 4:48 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/10/22, at approximately 9:07 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 3/10/22, at approximately 11:20 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 3/11/22, at approximately 3:21 AM, officers responded to Chaparral Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/11/22, at approximately 7:46 AM, officers responded to Tequiliana Pass for a 911 silent call.

On 3/11/22, at approximately 4:44 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 3/11/22, at approximately 6:13 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 3/11/22, at approximately 7:38 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 3/12/22, at approximately 8:26 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869, for a prior accident.

On 3/12/22, at approximately 2:05 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a family issue.

On 3/12/22, at approximately 2:40 PM, officers arrested a male adult for possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 3/12/22, at approximately 11:01 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/13/22, at approximately 1:21 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 3/13/22, at approximately 4:42 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 2/13/22, at approximately 7:50 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

One 3/13/22, at approximately 8:16 PM, officers responded to Krupp Lane to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/13/22, at approximately 11:29 PM, officers responded to South Hoot Owl Lane to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.