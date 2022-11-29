The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 683 incidents resulting in eight cases, 60 citations, 56 warnings and no arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 11/21/22, at approximately 7:54AM, officers responded to the 17000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/21/22, at approximately 9:59 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/21/22, at approximately 3:24 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 11/21/22, at approximately 8:17 PM, officers responded to American Ave. for suspicious activity.

On 11/21/22, at approximately 10:24 PM, officers responded to Purple Sandpiper Ln. for a suspicious vehicle.

On 11/22/22, at approximately 7:50 AM, officers responded to the 4000 block of CR 200, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/22/22, at approximately 9:29 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/22/22, at approximately 2:56 PM, officers responded to CR 200 for loose livestock.

On 11/22/22, at approximately 9:56 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 11/23/22, at approximately 2:12 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 11/23/22, at approximately 9:03 AM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a disturbance.

On 11/23/22, at approximately 1:25 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/23/22, at approximately 8:14 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/24/22, at approximately 6:09 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 11/24/22, at approximately 7:09 AM, officers responded to Falwell St. for a stray animal concern.

On 11/24/22, at approximately 3:23 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a citizen assist.

On 11/24/22, at approximately 7:43 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 11/24/22, at approximately 8:14 PM, officers responded to the 500 block of US 183, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/25/22, at approximately 11:48 AM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen assist.

On 11/25/22, at approximately 1:03 PM, officers responded to Green Egret Way for an alarm call.

On 11/25/22, at approximately 3:37 PM, officers responded to Cannon Way for a welfare concern.

On 11/25/22, at approximately 6:01 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/25/22, at approximately 11:54 PM, officers responded to MacArthur Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/26/22, at approximately 1:13 AM, officers responded to River View Rd. for a disturbance.

On 11/26/22, at approximately 12:21 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a theft complaint.

On 11/26/22, at approximately 6:40 PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Loop 332 for suspicious activity.

On 11/26/22, at approximately 7:54 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for parking enforcement.

On 11/27/22, at approximately 5:34 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of US 183 for a missing person complaint.

On 11/27/22, at approximately 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/27/22, at approximately 6:58 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 11/27/22, at approximately 10:29 PM, officers responded to CR 214 for a suspicious vehicle.

On 11/27/22, at approximately 11:50 PM, officers responded to Spence Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.