The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 395 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 20 citations, 25 warnings and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights:

On 11/28/22, at approximately 10:46 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Lane for suspicious activity.

On 11/28/22, at approximately 12:06 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for suspicious activity.

On 11/28/22, at approximately 1:41 PM officers responded to CR 200 for a 911 hang up call.

On 11/28/22, at approximately 5:37 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an agency assist.

On 11/28/22, at approximately 6:32 PM, officers responded to Lark St. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/29/22, at approximately 4:19 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for a follow up.

On 11/29/22, at approximately 5:00 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 11/29/22, at approximately 6:29 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 20 for a recovered runaway.

On 11/29/22, at approximately 8:40 PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/30/22, at approximately 8:46 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a citizen assist.

On 11/30/22, at approximately 12:16 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 11/30/22, at approximately 2:35 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for an accident.

On 11/30/22, at approximately 5:39 PM, officers responded to CR 260, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/1/22, at approximately 1:55 AM, officers responded to Yoakum St. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/1/22, at approximately 5:46 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a traffic hazard.

On 12/1/22, at approximately 6:39 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for a disturbance.

On 12/1/22, at approximately 7:19 PM, officers cited an individual with possession of drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 12/1/22, at approximately 9:00 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 12/2/22, at approximately 12:43 AM, officers responded to Pioneering Loop for a disturbance.

On 12/2/22, at approximately 6:40 AM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 12/2/22, at approximately 2:10 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 12/2/22, at approximately 4:31 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 12/2/22, at approximately 4:51 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 12/2/22, at approximately 10:23 PM, officers responded to Trellis Blvd. for a disturbance.

On 12/3/22, at approximately 9:01 AM, officers cited an individual for possession of drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop on the 13000 block of W SH 29.

On 12/3/22, at approximately 1:06 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a dog bite complaint.

On 12/3/22, at approximately 5:51 PM, officers arrested a female adult for driving while intoxicated, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 12/3/22, at approximately 9:23 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of US 183 for a disorderly conduct concern.

On 12/4/22, at approximately 1:17 AM, officers responded to Housefinch to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12/4/22, at approximately 1:44AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a disturbance.

On 12/4/22, at approximately 1:33 PM, officers responded to Charlie Cir. for a theft complaint.

On 12/4/22, at approximately 1:39 PM, officers responded to Charlie Cir. for a theft complaint.

On 12/4/22, at approximately 6:55 PM, officers responded to the intersection of W SH 29 and CR 200 for an accident.

On 12/4/22, at approximately 8:34 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for suspicious activity.

One 12/4/22, at approximately 10:15 PM, officers responded to the 800 block of CR 206, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.