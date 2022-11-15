The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 578 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 39 citations, 34 warnings and no arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 11/7/22, at approximately 8:17 AM, officers responded to Carson Ave regarding stray animals.

On 11/7/22, at approximately 3:13 PM, officers responded to Purple Sandpiper Ln for a theft complaint.

On 11/7/22, at approximately 3:53 PM officers responded to Snowy Plover Ln for a theft complaint.

On 11/7/22, at approximately 3:54 PM, officers responded to Snowy Plover Ln for a theft complaint.

On 11/7/22, at approximately 9:10 PM, officers responded to Double Creek Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/8/22, at approximately 4:04 AM, officers responded to Cinnamon Teal Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/8/22, at approximately 7:49 AM, officers responded to Freedom Park Ave for a theft complaint.

On 11/8/22, at approximately 10:58 AM, officers responded to Old Glory Trail for a theft complaint.

On 11/8/22, at approximately 11:17 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 11/9/22, at approximately 4:50 AM, officers responded to Brady Creek to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/9/22, at approximately 11:20 AM, officers responded to Cupreata Ln for a disturbance.

On 11/9/22, at approximately 1:28 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 11/9/22, at approximately 7:23 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/10/22, at approximately 2:41 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a welfare concern.

On 11/10/22, at approximately 6:50 PM, officers responded to Quarry Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/10/22, at approximately 10:26 PM, officers responded to the 6000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/10/22, at approximately 11:18 PM, officers responded to Croghan St. for a disturbance.

On 11/10/22, at approximately 4:31 AM, officers responded to CR 200 and Quarry Lake Estates, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/11/22, at approximately 7:12 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/11/22, at approximately 8:15 AM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Ridge for a citizen assist.

On 11/11/22, at approximately 12:50 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/11/22, at approximately 9:17 PM officers responded to Croghan St for a disturbance.

On 11/11/22, at approximately 9:51 PM, officers responded to Capitol Hill Way for a disturbance.

On 11/12/22, at approximately 5:09 AM, officers responded to the 19000 block of Ronald Reagan to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/12/22, at approximately 8:35 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 11/12/22, at approximately 11:42 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a wildlife concern.

On 11/12/22, at approximately 4:20 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 20 for an alarm call.

On 11/12/22, at approximately 6:40 PM, officers responded to 7000 block of FM 3405 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/12/22, at approximately 9:42 PM, officers responded to the intersection of RM 1869 and Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/12/22, at approximately 11:13 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/13/22, at approximately 12:07 PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/13/22, at approximately 1:01 PM, officers responded to the 20000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/13/22, at approximately 8:53 PM, officers responded to Championship Dr. for training.

On 11/13/22, at approximately 10:11 PM, officers responded to Seward Junction for a traffic hazard.