The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 585 incidents resulting in 11 cases, 39 citations, 48 warnings and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights:

On 10/10/22, at approximately 6:12 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/10/22, at approximately 1:58 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a 911 silent call.

On 10/10/22, at approximately 6:07 PM officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 10/1122, at approximately 7:18 PM, officers responded to Little Draw Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/11/22, at approximately 6:49 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/11/22, at approximately 4:16 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/11/22, at approximately 6:17 PM, officers arrested a male adult with an outstanding warrant, as the result of a traffic stop on the 10000 block of W SH 29.

On 10/11/22, at approximately 8:13 PM, officers responded to the 8000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/12/22, at approximately 10:07 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a prior accident.

On 10/12/22, at approximately 1:19 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/12/22, at approximately 2:13 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/12/22, at approximately 5:45 PM, officers responded to Independence Ave for a welfare concern.

On 10/12/22, at approximately 11:10 PM, officers responded to Cherry Tree Ln for a welfare concern.

On 10/13/22, at approximately 8:59 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a lock down drill.

On 10/13/22, at approximately 11:37 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/13/22, at approximately 4:46 PM, officers cited a person for possession of drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 10/13/22, at approximately 6:00 PM, officers responded to Horseshoe Loop for a disturbance.

On 10/13/22, at approximately 11:35 PM, officers responded to Orchard Dr. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 5:29 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for an alarm call.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 10:16 AM, officers cited a driver for false plates on a vehicle, as the result of a traffic stop on the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 3:26 PM, officers responded to Deserti Rd. for a welfare concern.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 5:04 PM officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 5:47 PM, officers responded to Tequiliana Pass for an accident.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 10:36 PM, officers responded to Liberty Meadows for suspicious activity.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 10:44 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of CR 200 for suspicious activity.

On 10/14/22, at approximately 11:07 PM, officers responded to Continental Ave for suspicious activity.

On 10/15/22, at approximately 7:23 AM, officers responded to Andele Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/15/22, at approximately 2:29 PM, officers responded to the 20000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/15/22, at approximately 4:08 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/15/22, at approximately 11:24 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 10/16/22, at approximately 6:30 AM, officers responded to CR 214 for suspicious activity.

On 10/16/22, at approximately 10:37 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a welfare concern.

On 10/16/22, at approximately 1:49 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a missing persons concern.

On 10/16/22, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a missing person concern

On 10/16/22, at approximately 9:22 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a found person.

On 10/16/22, at approximately 11:20 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for found persons.