The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 490 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 31 citations, 24 warnings and three arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 10/24/22, at approximately 9:33 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/24/22, at approximately 10:38 AM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a disturbance.

On 10/24/22, at approximately 5:57 PM officers responded to the 16000 block of W SH 29, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/24/22, at approximately 7:39 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 10/24/22, at approximately 8:54 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/25/22, at approximately 10:00 AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 10/25/22, at approximately 3:03 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a wildlife concern.

On 10/25/22, at approximately 10:14 PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of US 183 for suspicious activity.

On 10/26/22, at approximately 7:28 AM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for an alarm call.

On 10/26/22, at approximately 3:58 PM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/26/22, at approximately 4:56 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/26/22, at approximately 6:16 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a disturbance.

On 10/26/22, at approximately 10:35 PM, officers responded to Croghan St. for a disturbance.

On 10/27/22, at approximately 9:25AM, officers responded to San Michelle Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/27/22, at approximately 12:47 PM, officers responded to Freedom Park Ave arrest a male adult with outstanding warrants.

On 10/27/22, at approximately 5:00 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/27/22, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/27/22, at approximately 10:04 PM, officers responded to Century Plant Rd. for a disturbance.

On 10/28/22, at approximately 7:48 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/28/22, at approximately 8:14 AM, officers responded to Ancellotta Way to assist the Liberty Hill Fire/ EMS.

On 10/28/22, at approximately 7:42 PM, officers responded to Tequilana Pass for a disturbance.

On 10/28/22, at approximately 10:32 PM officers arrested a male adult for possession of marijuana, as the result of a traffic stop on the 3000 block of RM 1869.

On 10/28/22, at approximately 10:52 PM, officers responded to Hummingbird Ln. for a disturbance.

On 10/28/22, at approximately 12:57 AM, officers responded to Round Valley Trail for an alarm call.

On 10/28/22, at approximately 8:15 AM, officers responded to the 14000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen assist.

On 10/29/22, at approximately 10:38 AM, officers responded to Spotted Rail Rd. for a 911 silent call.

On 10/29/22, at approximately 12:03 PM, officers responded to the 9000 block of RM 1869 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/29/22, at approximately 5:00 PM, officers responded to CR 214 for a special event.

On 10/29/22, at approximately 7:08 PM, officers responded to the 400 block of US 183 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/29/22, at approximately 8:19 PM, officers responded to Century Plant Rd. and arrested an adult male for deadly conduct.

On 10/30/22, at approximately 10:30 AM, officers responded to LCRA Rd. for a traffic hazard.

On 10/30/22, at approximately 1:52 PM, officers responded to Wagon Spoke Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/30/22, at approximately 4:49 PM, officers responded to American Ave for a welfare concern.

On 10/30/22, at approximately 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for runaways.

On 10/30/22, at approximately 7:21 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/30/22, at approximately 9:34 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for found persons.

One 10/31/22, at approximately 3:22 AM, officers responded to Vista Portola Loop to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.