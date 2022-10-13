The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 427 incidents resulting in four cases, 40 citations, 48 warnings and no arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 10/3/22, at approximately 5:54 AM, officers responded to Freedom Park for an alarm call.

On 10/3/22, at approximately 9:15 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a citizen assist.

On 10/3/22, at approximately 10:00 AM, officers responded to the Hill Country Bible Church for the Funeral of Officer Anthony Martin.

On 10/3/22, at approximately 3:41 PM officers responded to the 100 block of CR 200 for loose livestock.

On 10/4/22, at approximately 5:10 AM, officers responded the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a suspicious incident.

On 10/4/22, at approximately 5:34 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for an accident.

On 10/4/22, at approximately 6:42 PM, officers responded to Hillcrest Ln. for a disturbance.

On 10/4/22, at approximately 7:40 PM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869, for a disturbance.

On 10/4/22, at approximately 8:59 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/5/22, at approximately 11:13 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 for a suspicious person.

On 10/5/22, at approximately 12:55 PM, officers responded to the 100 block of US 183 and W SH 29 for a theft complaint.

On 10/5/22, at approximately 12:57 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/5/22, at approximately 7:19 PM, officers responded to Dipprey Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/5/22, at approximately 10:36 PM, officers responded to Terminus Trail to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/6/22, at approximately 7:52 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for an alarm.

On 10/6/22, at approximately 12:23 PM, officers responded to Wild Spur Ln. for a 911 silent call.

On 10/6/22, at approximately 5:05 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/6/22, at approximately 8:18 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/6/22, at approximately 10:03 PM, officers responded to the intersection of US 183 and W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/7/22, at approximately 4:07 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 10/7/22, at approximately 9:29 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of US 183 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/7/22, at approximately 12:32 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/7/22, at approximately 4:00 PM officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 10/7/22, at approximately 7:41 PM, officers responded to Marblehead Way to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/7/22, at approximately 8:41 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a runaway concern.

On 10/7/22, at approximately 10:46 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for follow up.

On 10/8/22, at approximately 10:37 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of CR 279 for an alarm call.

On 10/8/22, at approximately 10:38 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 10/8/22, at approximately 4:06 PM, officers responded to Hidden Bear to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/8/22, at approximately 6:15 PM, officers responded to Munro St. for a citizen assist.

On 10/8/22, at approximately 10:28 PM, officers responded to Lone Mott Ct. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/9/22, at approximately 3:10 AM, officers responded to San Gabriel Ranch Rd. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/9/22, at approximately 9:28 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a 911 hang up call.

On 10/9/22, at approximately 2:38 PM, officers responded to Dax Dr. for suspicious activity.

On 10/9/22, at approximately 7:58 PM, officers responded to the 18000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/9/22, at approximately 8:31 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a citizen assist.

On 10/9/22, at approximately 9:52 PM, officers responded to the 300 block of Loop 332 for suspicious activity.