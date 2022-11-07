The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 508 incidents resulting in nine cases, 26 citations, 42 warnings and three arrests.

Weekly Highlights:

On 10/31/22, at approximately 7:44 AM, officers responded to the 9000 block of RM 1869, to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 10/31/22, at approximately 9:32 AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 10/31/22, at approximately 4:43 PM officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 10/31/22, at approximately 7:01PM, officers responded to US 183 and Larkspur Blvd. for a traffic hazard.

On 10/31/22, at approximately 9:42 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/1/22, at approximately 7:02 AM, officers responded to the 1200 block of Loop 332 for a suspicious person.

On 11/1/22, at approximately 6:46 PM, officers responded to New Hope Dr. for warrant service.

On 11/1/22, at approximately 6:57 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of US 183 for a disturbance.

On 11/1/22, at approximately 11:07 PM, officers arrested a male adult with outstanding warrants, as the result of a traffic stop at the 12000 block of W SH 29.

On 11/2/22, at approximately 9:08 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 11/2/22, at approximately 3:53 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 11/2/22, at approximately 7:29 PM, officers responded to Plum Creek Ct. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/2/22, at approximately 8:10 PM, officers responded to the 11000 block of W SH 20 for an accident.

On 11/3/22, at approximately 10:09 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/3/22, at approximately 1:04 PM, officers responded to Brown Bridge for an accident.

On 11/3/22, at approximately 3:43 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/3/22, at approximately 8:16 PM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/3/22, at approximately 9:46 PM, officers responded to Granite Path to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/4/22, at approximately 7:12 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a traffic hazard.

On 11/4/22, at approximately 8:53 AM, officers responded to the 1000 block of CR 279 to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/4/22, at approximately 6:39 PM, officers responded to Falcon Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/4/22, at approximately 9:12 PM officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for an alarm call.

On 11/4/22, at approximately 10:00 PM, officers responded to the 3000 block of RM 1869 for a livestock complaint.

On 11/5/22, at approximately 12:50 AM, officers responded to the 2000 block of RM 1869 for a disturbance.

On 11/5/22, at approximately 8:35 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for suspicious activity.

On 11/5/22, at approximately 11:43 AM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/5/22, at approximately 3:56 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Loop 332 for a suspicious person, resulting in the arrest of a male adult with outstanding warrants.

On 11/5/22, at approximately 7:47 PM, officers responded to Green Bur Oak Loop for suspicious activity.

On 11/5/22, at approximately 9:16 PM, officers responded to the intersection of CR 200 and W SH 29 for stray animals.

On 11/5/22, at approximately 10:20 PM, officers responded to Falcon Ln. to assist the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On 11/6/22, at approximately 12:00 PM, officers responded to the 13000 block of W SH 29 for an accident.

On 11/6/22, at approximately 2:30 PM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a disturbance.

On 11/6/22, at approximately 3:35 PM, officers responded to the 12000 block of W SH 29 for warrant service, arresting a male adult with outstanding warrants.

On 11/6/22, at approximately 8:47 PM, officers responded to Holmes Rd. for suspicious activity.

On 11/6/22, at approximately 10:37 PM, officers responded to Stubblefield Rd. for a 911 silent call.