“Experience the Magic of Reading” at this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Liberty Hill Public Library. The annual program for children, teens and parents kicks off May 9 and will continue on through July 30h.

Library Director Angela Palmer says most public libraries provide a summer reading program, but Liberty Hill’s program is exceptional.

“Ours is always an exciting part of the summer for our kids in Liberty Hill. It’s a stand out program because we go all out!”

The goal of the program is to keep kids reading and improving their skills all through the summer.

This year’s theme is “Experience the Magic of Reading”. The calendar includes a large variety of “Harry Potter” Hogwarts type of activities to participate in, including, games, prizes, performers, musicians, spiders, birds, reptiles, and reading of course.

The library staff keeps patrons motivated and busy reading and learning, but there are also activities that are just for fun’s sake. The program wants parents to be involved and help show their kids how fun reading is. Reading during the summer helps students avoid the “Summer Slide.”

“Our kiddos often lose some of the knowledge that they gained during the previous school year during the summer break. This program helps to avoid that,” says Palmer. “It’s fun for teens and adults to read for a chance to win prizes and it’s inspiring because seeing them modeling reading behavior is great for younger kids to see.”

The kids get involved and have the freedom to choose what they would like to read. The library provides a large variety of age-appropriate books to choose from. Children who self-select what they want to read are more invested, interested, and engaged. Kids can also listen to audio books.

“Listening to an audiobook at a higher reading level than they can read, introduces them to a more complex vocabulary,” Palmer said. Audiobooks are also a great family activity for road trips, sitting in traffic and visiting grandparents.

For parents wanting something more productive to do with their kids during those long hot summer days, the library is open seven days a week and the summer reading program is free. It’s an opportunity for families to visit the library for longer periods and for new Liberty Hill residents, it’s a great way to meet their new community. The summer reading program is for children up to age 12. Pre-readers can be read to by caregivers or siblings by coming to story time or by joining the new “1000 books before Kindergarten” Program.

Palmer says the library staff looks forward to the summer reading program every year.

“We just love seeing everyone, especially the kids, get so excited about reading and just enjoying themselves,” she said. “We get to do more elaborate and involved programming, too.”

Another fun creative program that the staff and students enjoy is putting together reading teams and having the teams compete against each other to see which team reads the most minutes. At the end of summer, the winning team gets an extra prize and recognition.

Added to this year’s “Harry Potter Magic” theme, the summer reading program will involve Harry Potter related activities. The staff will sort the kids into one of the four Houses using a talking Sorting Hat. When the kids bring back a completed reading log, they will get a jewel in their House color to put in the “hourglasses” in the library. As in the Harry Potter books and movies, the House that has the most points (the jewels are just a visual representation) wins the House Championship for the year.

All you need to do to get involved in this entertaining summer program is sign-up. Go to the library and sign-up beginning May 9th or anytime until the third week of July. You will receive a reading information packet, reading logs and your first “brag tag” of the summer. If someone can not sign- up in person, email the program at askthelibrary@lhpl.org and they will send you everything you need. You can also pick up your summer calendar so you don’t miss out on any of the fun happenings.

Good luck and happy summer reading.