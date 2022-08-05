By most recollections, it seems the Liberty Hill Public Library has been busting at the seams since soon after it opened in 2002, and at no time is it more obvious than during the annual Summer Reading Program.

But at this year’s grand finale July 29, Library Director Angela Palmer had some exciting news — the library would build a new 20,000-square-foot home in the privately-owned Lions Foundation Park thanks to a land donation from the Liberty Hill Development Foundation.

The Foundation, which owns the park where the library is currently located, voted in July to donate to the Liberty Hill Public Library District up to two acres in the back portion of the park. The space will house a new building for the library plus parking spaces.

“This will be about 10 times as big as this building,” Palmer told The Independent, adding that the current library is about 2,400 square feet, which includes office space for staff. “Yes, this is very exciting.”

Palmer and members of the library district board have been searching for land for a new building for some time, but in recent months the search became more public. Representatives from the library began talking with City officials about options within the city limits, in addition to representatives from Santa Rita Ranch, who expressed an interest in having the library in that neighborhood. Another consideration was land near the future location of Operation Liberty Hill off RM 1869, but that idea didn't become a viable option.

“I think that this came together was like perfect timing of the park (Development Foundation) board and our board coming together to make it happen,” Palmer said. “I’m really glad we’re staying central. As time goes on and this community gets bigger and bigger, I could see us having branches - West and East - because the population is going to probably demand it. I could see that, and in the meantime before that, having a bookmobile to help serve.”

Foundation Board President Craig Hanley has long been an advocate for providing space for the library to expand within the park.

“We didn’t want the library going to Santa Rita or elsewhere. We wanted to keep it in Liberty Hill proper,” Hanley said. “The library has a big footprint here.”

Hanley said the Foundation Board voted unanimously, with seven members present, to donate up to two acres for the new facility. The building will have to remain a library, and be designed in a way that is “aesthetically pleasing,” he said. He added that the park will not lose the walking trail.

The dedicated land is located at the rear of the property on the side adjacent to the railroad tracks. Earlier this year, the Foundation sold four acres of the park to the school district, which is currently in the process of setting up portable classrooms for Liberty Hill Middle School.

Hanley said both boards are still involved in negotiations and there is no contract yet. And because it is early in the process, there has not been a value set on the donation. Once complete, the library district will own the land outright.

Palmer said the library district will have to obtain financing for the construction, but felt confident that it will happen. The library is funded by revenues generated by a portion of the sales tax within boundaries that mirror those of the Liberty Hill Independent School District.

“Our revenues are up, and it’s becoming almost financially feasible for us to be able to make loan payments,” she said, adding that there might be additional or supplemental options for funding. Those options may include grants or donations.

Hanley said the Development Foundation would use the current library building for a museum — a vision many board members have had for some time. Liberty Hill historical memorabilia is currently in storage and not available to the public.

He said there is already a first-draft design for the new library, which would have an auditorium that would seat 250.

Palmer, who said it could be 18 months to two years before the new library would open, said she has been working on a “wish list” of amenities and items she would like the new facility to have. Among those would be a Makerspace for both children and adults. The area would be used for creative activities like sewing, arts and crafts.

She also envisions a covered outdoor space for entertainment and summer programs, as well as a major dedication of space to more technology offerings. She added that she is looking at other library designs and offerings, including how they most effectively utilize space.

The library district plans to conduct surveys to learn more about what the community would like to see offered in the new library. Those surveys could be under way by late fall or early spring.

“We’re looking for more ways we can better serve Liberty Hill,” Palmer said, “and we want to see what the community wants for the library.”

The current library has 31,612 items in its collection. During the Summer Reading Program, which concluded last week, Palmer said there were 2,007 registered participants, and more than 10,700 attended special summer programs. The total number of library visits from May through July was 21,931.