Staci Hix-Hernandez has been a plastic surgeon since 2010. She started her career with Baylor Scott & White, but decided a couple of years ago she was ready for a new challenge and decided to go into private practice.

She joined on at Beleza Surgery, which was owned by another physician at the time, but quickly began the process of purchasing the business. The pandemic got in the way for several months, but the sale finally went through in September 2020.

Hix-Hernandez has been at the helm ever since. When she purchased the business, she inherited all of its locations, including facilities in Round Rock, Austin, Killeen and Cedar Park, but knew she wanted to expand to Liberty Hill.

“We are a Liberty Hill family, my kids play in the youth league, and this town reminds me of my own hometown in west Texas,” she said. “I’ve been wanting a practice here for a few years because I love the camaraderie and the small-town mentality. Everyone supports everyone and they’re all about keeping things local. I was excited about bringing Beleza here, so I could be a part of that.”

The fifth location of Beleza Surgery opened in May in the former Liberty Hill Pediatrics building, which Hix-Hernandez said is the culmination of years of planning and dreaming. At the Liberty Hill location, her team provides a variety of med spa services, including skin care treatments like HydraFacials, chemical peels and micro needling. The med spa also offers filler and Botox treatments, as well as laser treatments, like hair removal, tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation.

“I’m proud of how we do our services,” Hix-Hernandez said. “We look at each patient and custom tailor to what they need, and we listen to our patients. Not everybody wants to look frozen like a deer in the headlights; we are going for smooth skin and no wrinkles when your face is relaxed. We want our patients to feel good, not look done.”

Hix-Hernandez added that more invasive treatments, like breast augmentations, tummy tucks and liposuction are also available through Beleza, but those procedures are done solely at the Cedar Park location, where the surgery center is.

“We can do consults, pre-op and post-op appointments in Liberty Hill, but we don’t have an operating room here,” she said. “But that is another dream in the making. One day I would love to bring a day surgery option to Liberty Hill.”

Hix-Hernandez works with a partner, Dr. Roger Smith, who works alongside her to provide the best outcomes for plastic surgeries. He works out of the Cedar Park location.

“From a surgical standpoint, we can do anything you could want,” she said. “We can do fat transfers, abdominal repair, arms, legs and booties. The most popular thing we do is surgeries for women who are moms. It’s all about restoring and putting their bodies back to where they were before pregnancy. That’s not just cosmetic—it’s about reestablishing the functionality of our bodies.”

Hix-Hernandez added that plastic surgery comes with a lot of misconceptions, but she wants people to know that she and her staff care about each patient.

“There is this perception that plastic surgeons and med spas are out to make people look crazy, and it’s all about bottom line, but that’s not how we think here,” she said. “We help people see the beauty we know is there. There are these small little things nobody else may notice but they can be a quick, easy fix and can change someone’s outlook and confidence level.”

The Liberty Hill location of Beleza Surgery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.belezasurgery.com.