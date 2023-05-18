Harvest Ranch will host the annual Liberty Hill Fair & Rodeo on Thursday through Saturday with a variety of events that will include Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competition.

Gates will open all three days at 5 p.m., with the rodeo performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

According to Executive Director Corey Ross, recent rainy weather had threatened to again put a damper on the event – as it did last year – but that will no longer be an issue moving forward.

“We won't have to worry about weather next year because we're going to have a covered arena,” said Ross, of the proposed 170' by 300' competition area that will be built right next to the current uncovered arena at an estimated cost of $600,000. “We'll have the only covered arena in the area.”

Currently, the closest covered venues are located in Belton, Hamilton, Llano and South Austin, so adding Liberty Hill to that list will make it a more attractive destination for competitors and spectators alike, he said.

“As Liberty Hill continues to grow, our rodeo should grow with it,” he said. “Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston are bigger, but Austin has one of the biggest now and there's no reason we can't be bigger.”

Ross – who has run the local rodeo for 12 years and still competes professionally himself – said he already has a record number of competitors registered to compete in this year's performance.

“We have over 40 bull riders, which is the most we've ever had,” he said. “Also, we have so many saddle bronc riders we had to split them up into two sessions.”

Among those set to fire from the chute on Thursday is two-time world champion bull rider J.B. Mauney, who won a pair of titles on the Professional Bull Riders circuit in 2013 and 2015.

Ross said he was able to attract more competitors this year by increasing the purse.

“We upped it to $40,000 this year – $4,000 for each event – which is what gets cowboys and cowgirls,” he said. “We're the biggest rodeo in the area this weekend.”

In addition to saddle bronc and bull riding, the rodeo will also feature steer wrestling, team roping, steer roping, barrel racing, calf roping and breakaway roping.

Along with the competition, there will be another element attendees can experience, said Ross.

“I think just the western lifestyle is an attraction itself – after all, everyone's heard of John Wayne,” he said. “There will also be a lot of good food and the biggest thing we've added this year is video board, which will have replays.”

Tickets are available in advance at libertyhillfairandrodeo.com/tickets/ or can be purchased at the gate.

Harvest Ranch Arena is located at 8355 Ranch Road 1869 in Liberty Hill.