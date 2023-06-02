In preparation for Williamson County’s upcoming proposed road and park bond election, a meeting was held by the Williamson County Citizens Bond Committee this week to give entities within Precinct 2, including Liberty Hill, a chance to explain each of their requested projects and why they are important.
In April, the Liberty Hill City Council determined three projects that were top priority for Liberty Hill. Those projects include the completion of the State Highway 29 bypass on both the east and west sides, the continuation of Long Run Road in the Stonewall Ranch subdivision through to U.S. Highway 183 and the continuation of the City’s downtown shared use path, which currently begins at the Water Tower Parking Lot, down County Road 279 to River Ranch County Park.
During the Citizens Bond Committee meeting, City Administrator Paul Brandenburg spoke on each of these projects and showed accompanying maps of the proposed roadways and path.
“Liberty Hill is where people are flowing,” he told the committee. “Will [these projects] solve everything? No, but we are trying to get ahead of the curve and plan ahead.”
The Citizens Bond Committee consists of David Hays, who was appointed by Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to chair the committee, as well as Joe Bob Ellison and Bill Chapman who were chosen by Commissioner Cynthia Long to serve on the committee as Precinct 2 representatives.
Ellison currently serves as outreach coordinator and chaplain for the Leander Fire Department, while Chapman owns and runs Liberty Hill-based real estate investing company Chapman Investments. Chapman served as president of the Liberty Hill Economic Development Corporation’s board from 2017 to 2019 and was contracted by the City of Liberty Hill to provide business recruiting assistance in 2020.
Other members of the committee include Meg Walsh and Larry Madsen (Precinct 1), Steve Fought and Mike Russell (Precinct 3), and Michele Sherwood and Bryon Brochers (Precinct 4).
In March, the Williamson County Commissioners formed a Citizens Bond Committee to discuss future needs for county roads and parks.
The committee’s goal is to analyze the infrastructure needs of Williamson County to determine if the county should consider a bond election in November 2023 through answering two questions: Does sufficient need exist for the Commissioners Court to call for a road bond? Does sufficient need exist for the Commissioners Court to call for a parks bond?
If the response to either is yes, the committee is tasked with recommending a value for each of the bonds, as well as a draft list of suggested projects. The committee has been asked to report their findings to the Commissioners Court no later than June 27.
A series of meetings have been held around the county for municipalities, schools and others to present the road and park projects they feel are most important to their entities. The first meeting was held in mid-April, and the final meeting will take place in mid-June. During the Precinct 2 meeting, representatives from Cedar Park, Leander, Cyprus Creek Municipal Utility District, and the YMCA of Central Texas also presented their proposed road and park projects to the Citizens Bond Committee.
Williamson County staff also presented a slew of roads they feel should be updated as well. County roads WilCo is considering for the upcoming proposed road bond election:
CR 200
PROJECT LIMITS: CR 201 to CR 236
DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT FIRST 3- LANES OF ULTIMATE 6- LANES
SCOPE: DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $87,228,000
Bagdad Road/CR 279 North
PROJECT LIMITS: CR 281/LEANDER CITY LIMITS TO LIBERTY HILL CITY LIMITS
DESCRIPTION: WIDEN EXISTING 3 LANES TO 5 LANES
SCOPE: DESIGN, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $14,853,000
Corridor F (Highway 183)
PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 TO FM 243
DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND FRONTAGE ROADS
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $518,191,000
CR 214 Extension
PROJECT LIMITS: END OF CR 214 TO US 183
DESCRIPTION: NEW 2-LANE ROADWAY INCLUDING BRIDGE AT NORTH FORK SAN GABRIEL RIVER • SCOPE: CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $22,627,000
Seward Junction Loop North
PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 AT CR 213 TO SH 29 AT CR 260
DESCRIPTION: 3 NEW LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL MITIGATION, DESIGN, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $31,524,000
Kauffman Loop Southwest Quadrant
PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 TO NORTH TERMINOUS OF KAUFFMAN LOOP
DESCRIPTION: 2 NEW LANES OF A FUTURE 4-LANE ROADWAY
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $4,081,000
Corridor I1 (FM 3405)
PROJECT LIMITS: US 183 TO RONALD REAGAN BOULEVARD
DESCRIPTION: ONE 3-LANE FRONTAGE ROAD
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $27,038,000
State Highway 29
PROJECT LIMITS: LIBERTY HILL BYPASS TO SOUTHWEST BYPASS
DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT TWO NEW 2- LANE FRONTAGE ROADS
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $345,261,000
CR 258
PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 TO CR 258 EXTENSION
DESCRIPTION: RECONSTRUCT AS 4-LANE ROADWAY
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $9,884,000
CR 267
PROJECT LIMITS: KAUFFMAN LOOP TO SOUTH OF LARKSPUR PARK BOULEVARD
DESCRIPTION: RECONSTRUCT 2 LANES
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $11,420,000
CR 266
PROJECT LIMITS: SEWARD JUNCTION LOOP TO CALLAHAN LANE
DESCRIPTION: RECONSTRUCT AS 3-LANE ROADWAY
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $8,786,000
LARKSPUR PARK BOULEVARD
PROJECT LIMITS: US 183 TO CR 267
DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT ADDITIONAL TWO LANES
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $13,557,000
CR 282
PROJECT LIMITS: REVIELLE WAY TO RM 1869
DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT 3 LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $16,779,000
CR 284
PROJECT LIMITS: CR 282 TO WEST OF SPRING CREED DRIVE
DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT 3 LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $39,110,000
CR 285
PROJECT LIMITS: RM 1869 TO CR 286
DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT 3 LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $12,026,000
RONALD REAGAN BOULEVARD WIDENING
PROJECT LIMITS: FM 3405 TO IH 35
DESCRIPTION: SECOND 2-LANE FRONTAGE ROAD
SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION
TOTAL AMOUNT: $208,644,000
Watch Hill Municipal Utility District
PROJECT LIMITS: FM 1869 extension to Ocate Mesa Trail
TOTAL AMOUNT: UNKNOWN
Click here to see maps of these proposed projects.
For more information on the committee and upcoming meetings, visit www.wilco.org/bondcommittee.