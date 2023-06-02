In preparation for Williamson County’s upcoming proposed road and park bond election, a meeting was held by the Williamson County Citizens Bond Committee this week to give entities within Precinct 2, including Liberty Hill, a chance to explain each of their requested projects and why they are important.

In April, the Liberty Hill City Council determined three projects that were top priority for Liberty Hill. Those projects include the completion of the State Highway 29 bypass on both the east and west sides, the continuation of Long Run Road in the Stonewall Ranch subdivision through to U.S. Highway 183 and the continuation of the City’s downtown shared use path, which currently begins at the Water Tower Parking Lot, down County Road 279 to River Ranch County Park.

During the Citizens Bond Committee meeting, City Administrator Paul Brandenburg spoke on each of these projects and showed accompanying maps of the proposed roadways and path.

“Liberty Hill is where people are flowing,” he told the committee. “Will [these projects] solve everything? No, but we are trying to get ahead of the curve and plan ahead.”

The Citizens Bond Committee consists of David Hays, who was appointed by Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to chair the committee, as well as Joe Bob Ellison and Bill Chapman who were chosen by Commissioner Cynthia Long to serve on the committee as Precinct 2 representatives.

Ellison currently serves as outreach coordinator and chaplain for the Leander Fire Department, while Chapman owns and runs Liberty Hill-based real estate investing company Chapman Investments. Chapman served as president of the Liberty Hill Economic Development Corporation’s board from 2017 to 2019 and was contracted by the City of Liberty Hill to provide business recruiting assistance in 2020.

Other members of the committee include Meg Walsh and Larry Madsen (Precinct 1), Steve Fought and Mike Russell (Precinct 3), and Michele Sherwood and Bryon Brochers (Precinct 4).

In March, the Williamson County Commissioners formed a Citizens Bond Committee to discuss future needs for county roads and parks.

The committee’s goal is to analyze the infrastructure needs of Williamson County to determine if the county should consider a bond election in November 2023 through answering two questions: Does sufficient need exist for the Commissioners Court to call for a road bond? Does sufficient need exist for the Commissioners Court to call for a parks bond?

If the response to either is yes, the committee is tasked with recommending a value for each of the bonds, as well as a draft list of suggested projects. The committee has been asked to report their findings to the Commissioners Court no later than June 27.

A series of meetings have been held around the county for municipalities, schools and others to present the road and park projects they feel are most important to their entities. The first meeting was held in mid-April, and the final meeting will take place in mid-June. During the Precinct 2 meeting, representatives from Cedar Park, Leander, Cyprus Creek Municipal Utility District, and the YMCA of Central Texas also presented their proposed road and park projects to the Citizens Bond Committee.

Williamson County staff also presented a slew of roads they feel should be updated as well. County roads WilCo is considering for the upcoming proposed road bond election:

CR 200

PROJECT LIMITS: CR 201 to CR 236

DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT FIRST 3- LANES OF ULTIMATE 6- LANES

SCOPE: DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $87,228,000

Bagdad Road/CR 279 North

PROJECT LIMITS: CR 281/LEANDER CITY LIMITS TO LIBERTY HILL CITY LIMITS

DESCRIPTION: WIDEN EXISTING 3 LANES TO 5 LANES

SCOPE: DESIGN, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $14,853,000

Corridor F (Highway 183)

PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 TO FM 243

DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND FRONTAGE ROADS

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $518,191,000

CR 214 Extension

PROJECT LIMITS: END OF CR 214 TO US 183

DESCRIPTION: NEW 2-LANE ROADWAY INCLUDING BRIDGE AT NORTH FORK SAN GABRIEL RIVER • SCOPE: CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $22,627,000

Seward Junction Loop North

PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 AT CR 213 TO SH 29 AT CR 260

DESCRIPTION: 3 NEW LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL MITIGATION, DESIGN, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $31,524,000

Kauffman Loop Southwest Quadrant

PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 TO NORTH TERMINOUS OF KAUFFMAN LOOP

DESCRIPTION: 2 NEW LANES OF A FUTURE 4-LANE ROADWAY

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $4,081,000

Corridor I1 (FM 3405)

PROJECT LIMITS: US 183 TO RONALD REAGAN BOULEVARD

DESCRIPTION: ONE 3-LANE FRONTAGE ROAD

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $27,038,000

State Highway 29

PROJECT LIMITS: LIBERTY HILL BYPASS TO SOUTHWEST BYPASS

DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT TWO NEW 2- LANE FRONTAGE ROADS

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $345,261,000

CR 258

PROJECT LIMITS: SH 29 TO CR 258 EXTENSION

DESCRIPTION: RECONSTRUCT AS 4-LANE ROADWAY

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $9,884,000

CR 267

PROJECT LIMITS: KAUFFMAN LOOP TO SOUTH OF LARKSPUR PARK BOULEVARD

DESCRIPTION: RECONSTRUCT 2 LANES

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $11,420,000

CR 266

PROJECT LIMITS: SEWARD JUNCTION LOOP TO CALLAHAN LANE

DESCRIPTION: RECONSTRUCT AS 3-LANE ROADWAY

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $8,786,000

LARKSPUR PARK BOULEVARD

PROJECT LIMITS: US 183 TO CR 267

DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT ADDITIONAL TWO LANES

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $13,557,000

CR 282

PROJECT LIMITS: REVIELLE WAY TO RM 1869

DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT 3 LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $16,779,000

CR 284

PROJECT LIMITS: CR 282 TO WEST OF SPRING CREED DRIVE

DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT 3 LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $39,110,000

CR 285

PROJECT LIMITS: RM 1869 TO CR 286

DESCRIPTION: CONSTRUCT 3 LANES OF FUTURE 6-LANE ROADWAY

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, PLANNING, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $12,026,000

RONALD REAGAN BOULEVARD WIDENING

PROJECT LIMITS: FM 3405 TO IH 35

DESCRIPTION: SECOND 2-LANE FRONTAGE ROAD

SCOPE: ENVIRONMENTAL, DESIGN, ROW, UTILITIES, CONSTRUCTION

TOTAL AMOUNT: $208,644,000

Watch Hill Municipal Utility District

PROJECT LIMITS: FM 1869 extension to Ocate Mesa Trail

TOTAL AMOUNT: UNKNOWN

Click here to see maps of these proposed projects.

For more information on the committee and upcoming meetings, visit www.wilco.org/bondcommittee.