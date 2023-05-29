The Liberty Hill Swim Center—a project several years in the making—finally opened to the public on Memorial Day.

A ribbon cutting, hosted by the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce, marked the official opening of the pool. Mayor Liz Branigan and Parks Board Chair Mary Lyn Jones both spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony, both echoing sentiments that the swim center has been a long time coming.

“We have been through so many things,” Jones said. “The first design for the pool happened in 2017. That’s when we started our master parks plan too, and we did Veterans’ Park, the splash pad and Central Park, but this was the project that was put on hold.”

Jones said Liberty Hill’s former mayor, Rick Hall, essentially “put this project on the shelf and said, ‘We’re not going to do this.’”

“Fast forward to Liz Branigan becoming mayor, and this project was put back on,” Jones added. “Plus, our City Council and Parks Board were instrumental in moving forward with it. We had to redesign the project several times … but this is an exciting day for Liberty Hill.”

The swim center project was first approved by the City Council in March 2017. It broke ground in June 2019, but was delayed due to budget constraints and multiple redesigns. In fall 2020, the Council set the swim center budget at $1.8 million, with $1.3 million coming from bonds and $500,000 coming from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant.

In 2021, construction on the swim center began, with an estimated opening date of summer 2022. However, in July 2022, the City Council voted unanimously to postpone the opening of the pool to 2023 due to several things the Council said was out of the City’s control, like supply chain and staffing concerns.

The swim center includes a play area for young children, splash-pad style amenities, swimming lanes and a tanning shelf. There is also a pavilion, restrooms, vending and storage spaces.

The swim center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m., and closed Mondays. Daily admissions range in price from $2 to $4, and season pool passes are available. A grand opening pool party will be held June 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the swim center or to purchase passes, visit experiencelhtx.com/liberty-hill-swim-center.