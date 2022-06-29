Construction is ongoing at the new swim center at Liberty Hill City Park, which city officials hope to open to the public before the end of August.

“The center is still progressing, and the estimate is the end of August when it's supposed to be ready, barring any unforeseen circumstances,” said City Communications Manager Katie Amsler. “The goal is to do everything that we can to open it up while it’s still warm out, but it's kind of hard right now because we don't have an exact timeline.”

Construction began on the pool in the fall of 2021 after years of delays and revisions to the project. In October 2021, the City Council awarded the bid for the construction of the pool to Liberty Hill-based STR Constructors and the bid for the lift station and force main to operate the pool to Patriot Underground, LLC.

The swim center will include a pavilion, restrooms, vending and storage spaces, as well as swimming lanes, a tanning shelf, a beach entry and a “kiddie cove” for children with splash-pad style amenities in the pool itself.

The budget for the project was set at $1.8 million by the Council in 2020, with $1.3 million coming from bonds and $500,000 coming from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant. Since construction began, the Council has approved two change orders for the project.

The first change order was for an increase of $12,301 for the readjustment of utilities along CR 200. Several irrigation lines are located where the original utilities were set to be installed, and the change order moved the utilities to avoid those irrigation lines.

The second change order, an increase of $25,720, was for the installation of additional pool equipment required by Williamson County and Cities Health District due to the adoption of the 2018 International Swimming Pool and Spa Code after the project was originally bid. This equipment includes three lifeguard stands, two showers, two hydrants, and the addition of GFCI breakers to outlets.

Amsler said the City has also recently put out requests for proposals for chemical maintenance and staffing at the swim center. Those bids close on July 8 and will be brought to Council for consideration.

“The staffing may still be an issue because we’re trying to get certified lifeguards in August, and most certified lifeguards already have summer jobs,” she said. “We're just going to do the best that we can. There's still a chance that we could maybe do some of it in house. We're exploring all options right now.”

Amsler also mentioned that the City plans to create a memorandum of understanding with the Liberty Hill Independent School District to allow the swim team students to use the pool for practices.